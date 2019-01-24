Image copyright Geograph / Jaggery Image caption The council had not found no evidence of bullying or intimidation at Cardigan Secondary School

A council has found no evidence of bullying or intimidation after an independent investigation into Cardigan Secondary School.

It follows strikes by school staff who are members of the NASUWT union.

NASUWT previously said it decided to take industrial action because of "adverse management practices" that had created a "climate of fear" in the school.

It said that the report was "the whitewash that we expected".

The investigation, commissioned by Ceredigion Council, made five recommendations:

Work with staff to recognise their contribution to the school's success, and continue to develop a team ethos

Review monitoring procedures, especially learning walks and pupil voice, to be considered under current workload guidance

Work with staff so they can raise concerns

Remind staff of the school's policy towards social media

Further develop a team ethos by distributing leadership, involving wider staff in processes such as monitoring - avoiding a perception of the head teacher as the sole driver of school improvement

Image caption Members of the union went on strike on Tuesday

Councillor Ellen ap Gwynn, the leader of the council, said it took concerns over the conduct of school staff "very seriously".

She added: "We are very grateful to the head teacher, her leadership group and all staff at the school, whose hard work has been central to improving standards.

"However, for the school to work effectively, we want to make sure that all staff feel valued. With that in mind we will work with the school to carry out all recommendations that the independent report has made."

A spokesperson for NASUWT said: "For the report to make more of a closed Facebook Group where teachers were seeking mutual support against years of systematic bullying and fear is a shocking imbalance of priorities.

"The NASUWT stands by the 65% of our members who have told us through the ballot of the culture of fear at the school. The dispute goes on."