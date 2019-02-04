Image copyright Promally Image caption PromAlly offers more than 1,000 dresses to girls who are struggling to pay for their big night

Buying a prom dress is something planned months in advance by teenage girls.

But unfortunately for some, it is just too expensive.

A 24-year-old woman in Llandudno is hoping to change that - offering free prom dress rentals for those who are not able to buy their own.

Ally Elouise offers a variety of dresses in all sizes through small charity PromAlly, asking for just £10 to cover postage and packaging.

Often, the girls are referred from school welfare departments, social services, food banks and charities.

Image copyright PromAlly Image caption Ally Elouise charges just ten pounds per dress to cover postage and packaging

Customers go online and browse the selection, or they can speak to Ms Elouise about what they are looking for.

"A month after their prom, once they've felt like a princess for the night, they just pop it back in the bag and take it to the post office to be returned for someone else to use," she said.

Ms Elouise, who gave up her job in student lettings to concentrate on PromAlly, said: "The girls' reactions vary, however they're always very grateful, some are relieved to be able to attend the event they were so worried about.

"Some are extremely happy that they can feel beautiful for the night without having to put their already struggling parents through more financial stress."

Image copyright PromAlly Image caption Ally said that the girls are "always grateful"

In addition to the dresses, PromAlly now has about 60 suits so teenage boys have options if they are struggling to pay for the event.

Ms Elouise said: "I love being a part of their special night, I know that prom was a big event for me and my friends back in school so I know how important it is to these young people.

"They're already going through enough stress with puberty, bullying, exams and revision and generally being a teenager… they shouldn't be worrying about their parents' financial circumstance on top of all of this."