Image copyright Family photo Image caption Peter Stradling died following the crash on Wednesday morning, which came as temperatures plummeted

A father-of-three killed in a crash in the Neath Valley has been described as a "loving husband".

Peter Stradling, 52, died following the crash on the A465 between Aberdulais and Resolven at 06:30 GMT on Wednesday.

South Wales Police said Mr Stradling, from Porthcawl, was driving a black Jeep Compass when it collided with a Scania heavy goods vehicle.

Officers are urging motorists who were in the area that may have dashcam footage to contact them.

In a statement, Mr Stradling's family said: "Peter was a hard working, loving husband and proud father to three beautiful children.

"Peter's sense of humour and dedication to his family will be greatly missed."