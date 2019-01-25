Image caption Councillor Kathryn Kelloway claimed there was no need for anyone to live on the streets

A Conservative councillor has been criticised as "inhuman" after calling for tents where homeless people in Cardiff are sleeping to be torn down.

Kathryn Kelloway called on Labour council leader Huw Thomas to "tear down these tents" and said there was no need for anyone to sleep on the streets.

Her Twitter post sparked a backlash, with critics claiming the tent-dwellers were victims of "Tory austerity".

Councillor Thomas said the tweet was "awfully judged".

Skip Twitter post by @kathkelloway Cllr Thomas, if you seek safety in our city centre, if you seek prosperity for local businesses, if you seek a better image for Cardiff. Cllr Thomas come to Queen Street. Cllr Thomas, tear down these tents. pic.twitter.com/aL2GNXCJDk — Kathryn Kelloway (@kathkelloway) January 24, 2019 Report

In her tweet, Ms Kelloway said: "Cllr Thomas, if you seek safety in our city centre, if you seek prosperity for local businesses, if you seek a better image for Cardiff. Cllr Thomas come to Queen Street.

"Cllr Thomas, tear down these tents."

Former Welsh rugby star Ian Gough was among the critics, saying Ms Kelloway was "a disgrace to humanity", while his international ex-teammate Gareth Thomas said she made him "sick".

Other people called the tweet "inhuman", "vile" and "disgusting".

Skip Twitter post by @VanGough4 Your Pretty much a disgrace to humanity with comments like that. You should try swapping positions with those less fortunate — Ian Gough (@VanGough4) January 24, 2019 Report

Skip Twitter post by @gareththomas14 You make me sick. Speak to these people before you assume why, and tear down their homes!! I have friends who live in tents there and the circumstances that brought them there and keeping them there are horrible!! 🖕 https://t.co/q3IsEF7Mi9 — Gareth Thomas (@gareththomas14) January 25, 2019 Report

Council leader Huw Thomas replied: "An awfully judged tweet.

"Of course no-one wants tents in our city centre, but we have to act sensitively, and support people into accommodation with help for their underlying needs.

"Small wonder homelessness is soaring under this Tory Government, if 'tearing down tents' is their mindset."

Councillor Kelloway has since said she cared about the issue of homelessness and had worked for homeless charities.

"There are enough spaces in hostels for these people and it is a failure of policy that they are allowed to live in tents instead of using services," she said.

However, a spokesman for her party said the comments "in no way reflect the views of the Welsh Conservatives".

A Cardiff Council spokesperson told the BBC the authority was "aware of the growing number of tents in the city" and was concerned that rough sleepers were not taking up offers of specialist help to rebuild their lives.

However, some rough sleepers have raised concerns about the safety of emergency accommodation which includes sleeping on the floor of hostels, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.