Wales set for strong winds over weekend

Image copyright @NPTPembrokeDock Image caption Strong winds towards the end of last year resulted in disruption to roads

Wales is set to be hit by strong winds over the weekend, with gusts of up to 65 mph expected in some places.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for the whole country, and said travel delays and power cuts were possible.

Gusts of 50 mph are expected inland, increasing about 65 mph in coastal areas between 21:00 GMT on Saturday and 12:00 on Sunday.

People have been advised to plan ahead where possible if they are travelling over the weekend.

Coastal communities could also be affected by spray and large waves, the Met Office said.