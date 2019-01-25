Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The incident happened at the West Pier in Swansea Bay

A father of two died after drinking about 10 cans of beer before going into the sea, an inquest heard.

Andrew Gibson, 28, was found floating in the sea in Swansea in July after friends alerted emergency services when he disappeared.

The inquest at Swansea Coroner's Court heard Mr Gibson was "intoxicated" when he arrived on the beach.

Acting Senior Coroner Colin Phillips recorded a conclusion of death by misadventure.

The inquest heard Mr Gibson had been drinking with friends on 14 July when he asked them to go on the beach with him.

PC Matthew Sweeny told the court Mr Gibson had been sleeping near the West Pier in Swansea Bay in a tent for several nights with other friends.

The court heard Mr Gibson went into the sea with a friend "to about waist high", and that he remained there alone when his friend went back to the beach.

'Lost sight'

"Andrew then started swimming towards the pier - back and forth - and appeared to be enjoying the water," Mr Sweeny said.

"[He] was last sighted swimming towards the pier wall before his friends lost sight of him."

Mr Gibson was found shortly afterwards by a lifeboat team, who began performing CPR.

The air ambulance took him to Morriston Hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

A toxicology report found alcohol and diazepam in Mr Gibson's system.

The inquest heard Mr Gibson had been suffering with depression and anxiety, but was not taking medication.

Mr Phillips concluded: "His death [came] from the unintended consequences of his actions.

"It is a very sad, unexpected death and a tragic loss of a young man."