A man has been charged with firearms offences after unarmed police officers were shot at on Monday.

Shots were fired at officers when they arrived at a property near Lake Vyrnwy in Powys to assess the man's wellbeing.

A 44-year-old man has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of an imitation firearm.

He is also accused of acting in a manner likely to endanger aircraft after a police helicopter was fired at.

He was due to appear at Mold Magistrates' Court on Friday.

No-one was injured in the shooting.