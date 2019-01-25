Image copyright DRAWN BY ELIZABETH COOK Image caption (L-R) Darran Evesham, David Osbourne and Ieuan Harley all deny murder

One of three men accused of murdering a convicted child killer returned to the scene just days later and spoke to a BBC reporter, a jury has heard.

David Gaut was stabbed 150 times and found at his home in Elliot's Town, New Tredegar, Caerphilly, on 3 August.

Newport Crown Court heard that Darran Evesham told Teleri Glyn Jones Mr Gaut had been murdered by "Spice addicts".

Mr Evesham, 47, along with David Osbourne, 51, and Ieuan Harley, 23, all deny murder.

Giving evidence, Wales Today reporter Ms Glyn Jones said she attended the scene at Long Row with a cameraman on 5 August and spoke to a man calling himself 'Graham', who was later identified as Mr Evesham by a police officer.

"He told me the victim had been a 'paedophile or something' and just moved into the area after being released from prison," she said.

"He said the man who lived at number one had been stabbed loads of times by three spice addicts."

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption David Gaut was stabbed 150 times and found at his home in Elliot's Town

Ms Glyn Jones said Mr Evesham had also told her that one of those who had murdered Mr Gaut was homeless and had been living in a car.

She said he told her the three "Spice addicts" then set the car alight and destroyed their clothes before going on the run.

Jurors heard Ms Glyn Jones told PC Gareth Morgan, who was protecting the crime scene, what Mr Evesham had told her.

PC Morgan was asked by defence counsel Ali Baina QC whether he could have been mistaken and why he had not chased after him once he had become a person of interest.

He replied he was not mistaken, adding: "I couldn't leave my post. My job was to protect the crime scene to make sure it wasn't contaminated."

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Jurors heard Darran Evesham told a reporter Mr Gaut had been murdered by "Spice addicts"

Footwear expert David Joyce told the court a bloody shoeprint found at the murder scene matched the pattern, alignment and a specific damage mark of Reebok trainers seized from Mr Harley.

The court also heard that Mr Osbourne deleted Mr Gaut's phone number from his mobile phone which was seized by police, having saved the number under the name "Die Nxxt".

Mr Evesham and Mr Harley also deny perverting the course of justice, which Mr Osbourne admits.

The trial continues.