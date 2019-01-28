Image caption Inside the phone box in Eryrys, Denbighshire, which is now used as an information centre

A defibrillator point, an information centre and a book swap are just some of the innovative ways red phone boxes are being put back into use across Wales.

BT announced last year it was scrapping half of the 40,000 remaining UK-wide and concentrating on those still used.

Their use has been declining since 2011, when a quarter of Wales' 3,800 boxes had less than one call a month.

An adoption scheme, launched in 2008, has now seen 300 taken over by communities,

In Gwaenysgor, Flintshire, the popular K2-type phone box was recently converted to house a defibrillator.

Meanwhile in Eryrys, Denbighshire, the local community adapted their iconic red phone box into an information centre.

Image caption The iconic boxes were designed by Sir Giles Gilbert Scott who also designed Battersea Power Station

In 2017, Denbighshire, Flintshire and Wrexham councils each received £15,000 from the Welsh Government's Rural Development Programme to give boxes a new lease of life.

They now house shared community items such as books, bicycle repair kits and dog waste bags.