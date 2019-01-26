The A470 is closed in both directions after two crashes both involving two vehicles.

The first incident happened at about 15:15 GMT on Saturday near Abercynon, Rhondda Cynon Taff.

It was followed shortly after by another at the same location, but on the opposite carriageway.

Fire crews from Abercynon and Merthyr Tydfil were at the scene. Motorists have been told to avoid the stretch of road.