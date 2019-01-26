Wales

French bulldog causes fire after jumping on cooker

  • 26 January 2019
French bulldog Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The fire service said a pet French bulldog like the one pictured started the kitchen fire

Two dogs were rescued from a house fire after one of the French bulldogs started it by jumping on a cooker.

The incident happened in Caerau, Cardiff, while the owners were out, and neighbours called emergency services after hearing the smoke alarm.

Two fire crews attended at about 16:50 GMT on Saturday and used breathing apparatus to rescue the two dogs.

Firefighters contacted the lucky pups' owners after they were rescued.

