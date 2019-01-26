French bulldog causes fire after jumping on cooker
- 26 January 2019
Two dogs were rescued from a house fire after one of the French bulldogs started it by jumping on a cooker.
The incident happened in Caerau, Cardiff, while the owners were out, and neighbours called emergency services after hearing the smoke alarm.
Two fire crews attended at about 16:50 GMT on Saturday and used breathing apparatus to rescue the two dogs.
Firefighters contacted the lucky pups' owners after they were rescued.
Two pet dogs have been rescued by crews following a kitchen fire in Caerau at 16.51 crews from Ely and Cardiff Central rescued the dogs wearing BAs (the crews that is) 👍— Jennie Griffiths 🏴 (@GriffithsJECtrl) January 26, 2019
