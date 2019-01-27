Image copyright Rob Penfold Image caption This 150-year-old ash tree in Roch, Pembrokeshire, came down in the night

More than 1,000 homes are without power and several roads are blocked after Wales was hit by strong winds and fallen trees.

The homes lost power on Sunday morning, mostly in the south west of the country, with 471 outages in Tumble, Carmarthenshire.

The A470 in Llanrwst, Conwy county, was obstructed by a fallen tree.

And there were also speed restrictions on the M48 Severn Bridge and the A55 Britannia Bridge.

Image copyright Pembrokeshire Road Policing Unit Image caption Pembrokeshire Road Policing Unit found this tree blocking a road overnight

Other roads, such as Ynysycwm Road in Five Roads, which is blocked by a fallen power line, and the A484 in Cwmduad, both in Carmarthenshire, were closed.

Power outages affected homes in Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Monmouthshire and Merthyr Tydfil.

Rail and ferry passengers are also affected, with 45-minute delays on Virgin services from Holyhead to Chester, as well as delays in and out of Dovey Junction, Ceredigion.

Some ferries between Holyhead and Dublin have also been cancelled.

A yellow Met Office warning for wind is in place until 12:00 GMT on Sunday.