M4 closed near Swansea after 'serious incident'
- 27 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The M4 is closed near Swansea after a "serious incident", police have said.
It is shut eastbound from junction 44 at Lon Las to junction 47 at Penllergaer.
Ynysforgan roundabout, at Junction 45, was also closed as police dealt with the incident.
South Wales Police said it was due to a crash.