Police launch probe after body found in Sully
- 27 January 2019
Police are investigating after a body was found on Saturday.
Officers were called to Beach Road in Sully, Vale of Glamorgan, at about 13:00 GMT.
The body has not been formally identified and inquiries are still ongoing, South Wales Police said.