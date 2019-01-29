Image caption Up to 10cm (4in) of snow is expected this afternoon across much of Wales

Wales is braced for a widespread fall of snow across many parts today.

A yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued for the whole of the country by the Met Office from 12:00 GMT until 11:00 on Wednesday.

It is expected to bring disruption to transport and travel while ice will increase the risk of slips and falls.

BBC Wales weatherman Derek Brockway said commuters in south Wales are likely to face hazardous conditions this evening.

A band of rain will arrive across Wales about lunchtime and then move eastwards through the afternoon and evening.

Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

The Met Office forecast: "The rain will turn quickly to snow on hills, then also to low levels in places. Three to five centimetres of snow is likely above 200m, with up to 10cm in a few places.

"A patchy covering of 1 to 2cm is possible at low levels, although some places will see no snow at all.

"As skies clear overnight, ice is likely to form on some surfaces."

Wintry showers will bring further risk of ice on Wednesday morning.