Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A new start for Port Talbot?

The first new coil steel has rolled out of Tata's Welsh steelworks - after a £70m investment to refit a blast furnace.

The move should extend the life of blast furnace 5 in Port Talbot by seven years and ease concerns about Tata's commitment to Europe's steel sector.

The firm's chief executive said it marked the "biggest single investment" in its European steel operations.

Tata merged with ThyssenKrupp in June, in a bid to secure Tata's future.

Re-starting the furnace will also be welcomed by scores of other businesses in the steel supply chains and manufacturing bases across the UK.

Image caption Port Talbot's steelworks are now owned by Europe's second largest steel firm after metals giant ThyssenKrupp agreed to merge with Tata

Following the relighting of the furnace, the first steel has now been produced and turned into the finished product to be delivered to manufacturing business across the UK, from car makers to ship builders.

Hans Fischer, chief executive of Tata Steel's European operations, said: "I think if the economy in the UK is doing well and is growing, and we are the only flat steelmaking company in the UK, we will have a lot of benefit and that investment, like you see here.

"We are committed to do that and build on that in the UK."

But Mr Fischer said he was "really worried" about a possible hard Brexit.

He added: "If our customers are affected very heavily it leads to disturbance in the supply chain and so a disturbance in our production.

"In the short term, I'm really worried about it. I hope we get a last-minute deal and not a hard Brexit."

Engineers drained the giant furnace in the autumn in order to carry out vital engineering work, replacing part of the heat resistant interior and key structural parts.

The waste gas and dust extraction system was also replaced before air at 1,200C brought the furnace back to life.