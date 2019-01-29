Image copyright Press Association / Rui Vieira Image caption The preferred option is for the main emergency care centre to be based at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

A decision on the future of hospital services in Shropshire could affect up to 70,000 people living in mid Wales.

People living in the area needing emergency treatment are usually taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Campaigners hope an NHS reorganisation will see Welsh patients continue to be treated there rather than at the Princess Royal in Telford, which would add another 13 miles to their journey.

Councillor Joy Jones said it could be the difference between life and death.

The preferred option in the Future Fit business case, following a consultation, is to locate the A&E unit in Shrewsbury, with services in Telford being downgraded.

The decision will be announced later when the Shrewsbury Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and the Telford and Wrekin CCG meet in Newport, Shropshire.

Change is needed, according to the CCGs, in order to ensure high quality, safe services are provided for all patients in the long term.

The consultation document says it is "becoming more difficult to make sure that we have enough doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff to provide many of the same services, 24-hours a day, seven days a week at both our hospitals."

The CCGs are proposing changes so that one hospital provides emergency care services, including women and children's inpatient services, and the other hospital provides planned care services.

Ms Jones says even though the Shrewsbury is the preferred option, she needs to know for certain.

Image copyright SATH Image caption Under the plan, A&E in Shrewsbury would be replaced by an upgraded emergency centre

"We've always got a journey to travel. It takes us about 45 to 50 minutes," she said.

"So we are very concerned if they move A&E further away that it would have serious implications. It's very important that we keep it as close to the border as possible.

"It's been extremely worrying. People in this area obviously want it to stay as close as they can to the border."

Ms Jones said she had had many personal experiences of travelling in ambulance to Shrewsbury when she had a sick child.

"It's hard enough having a child ill and you've had to call the ambulance, [and to] then to set off and know you still have the long journey ahead of you is very frightening," she said.

"Telford is another 18 minutes beyond [Shrewsbury]. We have to have emergency services close to the border so that people have the best chance of a good outcome."