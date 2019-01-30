Image copyright Amy Barron Image caption A gritter became stuck on the road between Devil's Bridge and Ponterwyd in Ceredigion on Tuesday

Forecasters are warning Wales could be hit by more snow and ice, after schools and roads shut and cars were trapped in drifts on Tuesday.

A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice for the whole of the country came into force at 12:00 GMT on Tuesday and lasts until 11:00 on Wednesday.

Wintry showers are expected on Wednesday morning, giving further accumulations of snow in a few places.

And ice is expected to increase the risk of slips and falls.

Snow ploughs were dispatched to the A44 near Aberystwyth and cars became trapped on the road on Tuesday. Schools across north Wales were forced to close.

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected, with longer journey times expected for those travelling by road, bus and train.

There is another yellow warning for snow and ice in place between 15:00 GMT Thursday and 12:00 Friday.