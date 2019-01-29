Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Emiliano Sala would have been set to make his debut for Cardiff against Arsenal

Cardiff City are set to take to the field for the first time since the disappearance of Emiliano Sala.

Sala, 28, is feared dead after the plane he was on disappeared on 21 January. The Bluebirds' manager Neil Warnock described it as the most difficult experience of his career.

Cardiff and opponents Arsenal will lay a floral tribute on the Emirates Stadium pitch before kick-off.

Sala's name has also been included in the matchday programme squad list.

A picture of a daffodil is next to where his number would have been, in a gesture described as "an incredibly touching one" by fans.

The Press Association's football correspondent Phil Blanche said the evening would be a poignant one for players, staff and fans of the Welsh club.

He said: "Tonight would have been Sala's debut - he would have had a week's training and I would have expected he would have started the game.

"He's going to be very much missed and it will be an emotional night for Cardiff City."

Image copyright Kevin Leonard Image caption Cardiff fans travelling to London will be showing their support for Sala and his family by wearing daffodils

Argentine striker Sala signed for the Bluebirds from Nantes on 19 January and was flying back to Wales from France when the plane disappeared from radar last Monday evening.

At 19:15 GMT, pilot David Ibbotson made a request to descend before losing contact with Jersey air traffic control.

An official search for Sala and Mr Ibbotson, 59, of Crowle, Lincolnshire, was called off last week, with coastguards saying the chance of finding them alive was "extremely remote".

But after a plea from the footballer's sister, more than £290,000 was raised for a private search to continue.

High-profile donors to the GoFundMe page include France and PSG forward Kylian Mbappe, former West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet and Leicester City winger Demarai Gray.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tributes have been left outside the Cardiff City Stadium

Family spokesman David Mearns said Sala's family had been touched by the messages of support.

He added: "He's a really friendly person that people loved - from both clubs and any other clubs, and that's where you see the breadth of the football community coming together in an extraordinarily short period of time to raise this type of money."

Speaking a press conference on Monday, Cardiff manager Warnock said he understood Sala's family's stance on keeping the search going.

"If it was my kid I'd want everybody looking forever," he added.

"It's by far the most difficult week in my career. Even now I can't get my head round the situation."