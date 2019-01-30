Image caption Ian Jarman said the decision needs to be made

One of the UK's largest hauliers has accused the Welsh Government of "looking for reasons not to build the M4 relief road".

Representatives from the Owens Group have said ministers are "stalling for time".

BBC Wales understands officials at Transport for Wales recently said they had "no insight whatsoever" on plans for the road.

The Welsh Government said "necessary due diligence is ongoing".

Ian Jarman, a manager at the Owens Group and Vice Chair of the Welsh Freight Council, told BBC Wales a decision needs to be made for the good of road users and the freight industry.

He said: "The Welsh Government have dragged their feet for a long time on this.

"I believe they are stalling for time and don't want to build the relief road, they are looking for reasons not to build the relief road.

"The decision has to be made, this is holding back the Welsh economy".

The Welsh Government is proposing building a road between Magor and Castleton, to the south of Newport.

The decision on whether the road is approved now falls to the new First Minister Mark Drakeford, after his predecessor Carwyn Jones left office without making a decision.

BBC Wales understands officials at the new body responsible for managing transport infrastructure in Wales, Transport for Wales, recently told a meeting of hauliers that they were waiting for ministers to make a decision.

The Welsh Government previously said officials were analysing a report from a public inquiry into the planned relief road, and a decision will be made when advice has been prepared.

Assembly members have been promised a vote in the Senedd, and there remains cross-party political opposition to the route.

Hundreds of people attended a demonstration outside the Senedd in December to oppose the road.

Conservationists say it would be a "direct attack" on "Wales' own Amazon rainforest", the Gwent Levels.

The Welsh Government, speaking for themselves and Transport for Wales said: "Necessary due diligence is ongoing on what would be a significant infrastructure investment for Wales.

"Whilst Transport for Wales do not have a part in this ministerial decision making they would be fully involved in maximising the cross-cutting benefits of the scheme should it proceed."