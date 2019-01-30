Image caption Antony David Lewis died at the scene of the crash

The family of a man who died in a crash on the M4 on Sunday have said they are devastated.

Antony David Lewis, 54, of Port Mead, Swansea, died at the scene of the one-vehicle accident on the slip road at junction 45 for Ynysforgan at about 19:05 GMT.

His family said the father of three was loyal to his family and friends.

"He had a sense of humour and always made us laugh," they said in a statement.

"He's left a huge hole in our lives that will never be filled."

The family added Mr Lewis would be "greatly missed" by his colleagues at Pipework Mechanics in Pyle, Bridgend county, where he worked as a welder.

Anyone who witnessed or has footage of the crash is asked to contact South Wales Police.