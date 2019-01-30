Wales

Snow in Wales: Wintry weather pictures

  • 30 January 2019
Pen Y Fan in the snow Image copyright Richard Allen
Image caption Pen Y Fan was covered in snow on Monday

Large parts of Wales have been blanketed in snow and temperatures have plummeted.

As the Met Office extends its snow and ice warning until 21:00 on Friday, people have been out taking photographs of some beautiful white scenery.
Image copyright @poblado_coffi/Instagram
Image caption Snowdon is shrouded behind clouds in this photo taken at Lake Baladeulyn, Nantlle
Image copyright @LEB18047451/Twitter
Image caption Poppy the West Highland terrier enjoying the snow near Llanuwchllyn, Gwynedd
Image caption Residents of Hope in Flintshire woke up to this idyllic scene on Wednesday
Image copyright @LEB18047451/Twitter
Image caption Cader Idris looms large in the background of this snowy north Wales scene
Image copyright @MADiabetes/Twitter
Image caption Parts of north Wales, including the Crimea Pass at Bwlch y Gorddinam in Snowdonia National Park, were blanketed in snow
Image copyright Wales News Service
Image caption A man takes his dog for walk in the Brecon Beacons
Image caption North Wales has seen the worst of the snow, including at Bwlchgwyn in Wrexham
Image caption With schools closed, children in Penyffordd, Flintshire, were able to take full advantage of the snow
Image copyright Wales News Service
Image caption Hikers set off from the Storey Arms for a fresh walk in the Brecon Beacons
Image copyright Dor
Image caption Blaenau Ffestiniog saw a heavy coating of snow on Tuesday

