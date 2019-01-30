Image caption There has been a call for clarity on what the proposals mean for Welsh medium nurseries

Concerns have been raised about the Welsh Government's plans to make English a compulsory subject for children in Welsh medium nurseries.

Welsh teaching union Ucac said the proposal in the new Curriculum White Paper was "a serious concern".

Campaigners Cymdeithas yr Iaith Gymraeg (The Welsh Language Society) and Plaid Cymru have also raised concerns.

But the Welsh Government said it was "unreasonable" to suggest the plans a detrimental to its bilingual efforts.

Currently, English is introduced incrementally from the age of seven in Welsh medium schools.

Under the new proposals, English would be introduced to three-year-olds in "cylchoedd meithrin" settings, that is Welsh medium playgroups.

The consultation document said it would be a "duty on all schools and funded nursery settings to teach English as a compulsory element of the new curriculum for Wales".

Rebecca Williams, Ucac deputy general secretary, wants clarification as soon as possible.

Allowing children to immerse themselves in the Welsh language has proved extremely effective at giving children from all linguistic backgrounds the skills to become fluent, she said.

"In a situation such as in Wales, where we have a minority language living alongside one of the world's most powerful languages, this has proven to be the most effective model," Ms Williams added.

"It gives learners a strong foothold in Welsh that they would probably not acquire otherwise, whilst also fully developing their English language skills."

She said the proposal threatened effective practice and was in direct conflict with Welsh Government policy to boost the number of Welsh speakers.

Launching the White Paper on Monday, Education Minister Kirsty Williams said the proposed changes were "ambitious and far-reaching".

But Siân Gwenllian AM, Plaid Cymru education and Welsh spokeswoman, said the proposal "undermines the whole philosophy of Welsh-medium education and the experience of decades of language planning in Wales".

Image caption Kirsty Williams launched the three-month consultation on Monday - detailed curriculum content will follow in April

Cymdeithas yr Iaith chairman Osian Rhys, said: "I hope the government will admit it has made a mistake here.

"As far as we know, no-one has recommended that English should be compulsory in the new curriculum. Certainly, Prof Donaldson didn't call for it.

"Whoever has written this doesn't understand how children become fluent in a minoritised language like Welsh."

He said spaces where Welsh was the norm were very scare and it could undermine decades of growth in Welsh language education.

The Welsh Government said it was not expecting any change to provision.

A spokesman said: "It is patently absurd to make the claim that our curriculum reforms are in any way a danger to our bilingual ambitions.

"Welsh-medium immersion at an early age is an important method of ensuring bilingual children. The proposed arrangements will allow this to continue."