Image copyright Ridofranz/Getty Images Image caption Only 25 out of more than 1,500 primary schools fall into the "red" category

There has been another improvement in school performance in Wales, according to annual categorisation ratings.

Another 89 schools on Wales have been rated in the best "green" category, which now covers 41.5% of all schools.

The colour-coded National School Categorisation System was introduced in 2014 and assesses how much support each school needs.

There are four fewer schools in the red category - those needing the most help. The proportion is 3.4% of all schools.

The assessment now includes pupils' wellbeing, and the quality of teaching and learning, not just performance such as exam results.

The full school-by-school information will be published later on Thursday.

In summary:

88.4% of primary schools and 69.4% of secondary schools are now in the green and yellow categories. This increase from last year continues the upward trend since 2015.

There has been a rise in the number of schools in the green category - those schools requiring least support by 6.2% - up to 41.6%.

The proportion of red schools - those identified as needing most support - is about the same as last year.

52.5% of special schools have been categorised as green, and needing less support, with no schools categorised as red and in need of most support.

Catch me up hide

Education Minister Kirsty Williams said: "I'm pleased to see that even more of our schools are now in the green and yellow categories, continuing on with the upward trend we have seen over the past few years.

"These schools have a key role to play in supporting other schools to improve by sharing their expertise, skills and good practice.

"The system has become more sophisticated over time and now allows for a much broader range of factors about a school's ability to improve to be taken into account - leading to a tailored programme of support and intervention which meets the needs of all pupils."

When the full ratings are published, there will be interest to see if certain struggling schools have improved.

Since the first ratings were published: