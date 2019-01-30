Image copyright Google Image caption The former Victorian pub has become derelict since the rugby club moved out in 2012

A rugby team's former clubhouse could be turned into a 17-bedroom property in a plan to tackle homelessness.

The former Walpole Hotel was the home of Llanhilleth RFC for nearly 37 years until the club moved in 2012.

Blaenau Gwent councillors have been told the derelict building could be converted for use by a homelessness charity or social housing organisation.

The proposals are for private bedrooms with shared bathroom, kitchen and dining facilities and a manager's flat.

A report to the county borough council said changes to the welfare system and limited one-bedroom accommodation had created a need to develop shared housing in the area, particularly for single people under the age of 35.

"Organisations such as The Wallich are seeking suitable housing for tenants who may have a history of problems, as well as Tai Calon, a social housing association who manage over 6,000 properties," a planning statement said.

"Both demonstrate the need for good quality, long-term affordable housing, which is especially important for those living on low incomes."

The plans would see a manager live in a two-bedroom flat, to allow on-site caretaking and management of the premises, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Councillors are due to consider the plan in the coming weeks.