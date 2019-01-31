National School Categorisation System: Green
These are the schools listed county-by-county in the green category, judged to need the least support. More than 41% of all schools in Wales are rated green.
There is more on the overall picture here, as well as Q&A on the system.
Primary
Glanhowy Primary School
Deighton Junior and Infants
Georgetown Junior and Infants
Cwm Primary School
Beaufort Hill Primary
Willowtown Primary School
Blaen-y-Cwm Primary School
St. Mary's Church School
All Saints R.C. Primary School
Secondary
Tredegar Comprehensive School
Special:
Penycwm Special School
Primary:
Abercerdin
Cefn Cribwr
Cwmfelin
Garth
Coychurch Llangrallo
Newton
Pen-y-Bont
YGG Cynwyd Sant
Llangewydd Junior
Porthcawl Primary School
Cefn Glas
West Park
Afon y Felin
Tondu
Maes Yr Haul Broadlands
Bryncethin
Pencoed Primary School
Oldcastle Primary School
Brackla Primary School
Litchard Primary
Mynydd Cynffig Primary
Penyfai Church in Wales
St Mary's & St Patrick's
St. Robert's RC
St Mary's RC
Secondary:
Porthcawl Comprehensive
Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Llangynwyd
Archbishop McGrath Catholic School
Special:
Heronsbridge Special School
Ysgol Bryn Castell
Primary:
Pengam Primary
Fleur-de-Lys
Libanus
Tynewydd
Risca
Fochriw
Gilfach Fargoed
Hendre Junior
Hendre Infants
Llancaeach Junior
Nant-y-Parc
Tiryberth Primary
Abercarn Primary school
Greenhill Primary
Ysgol Gymraeg Caerffili
Ynysddu
Ysgol Gymraeg Trelyn
Maes-y-Cwmmer
Bedwas Junior
Bedwas Infants
Hendredenny Park Primary
Cwm Glas Infants School
Cwmaber Infants
Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Allta
Cwmfelinfach Primary
Ysgol Gymraeg Cwm Gwyddon
YGGY Castell
Cwrt Rawlin Primary School
Cefn Fforest Primary
Penllwyn
Blackwood Primary
Glyn-Gaer
Trinant Primary
Ty Sign Primary School
Twyn Primary
Plasyfelin Primary School
St Gwladys Bargoed School
Rhiw syr Dafydd Primary School
Ystrad Mynach Primary
Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Cwm Derwen
St Helens RC Primary
Secondary:
None
Special:
Trinity Fields Special School
Primary:
Birchgrove primary school
Gabalfa
Kitchener
Moorland
Radnor
Rhydypenau
Greenway
Stacey
Bryn Hafod
Coed Glas CP school
Lakeside
Llanishen Fach
Rhiwbeina
Llanedeyrn
Springwood
Ninian Park
Bryn Celyn
YGG Gwaelod y Garth
Radyr
Tongwynlais
Llysfaen
Bryn Deri
Oakfield
Ysgol Gymraeg Melin Gruffydd
Ysgol y Wern
Ysgol Treganna
Willowbrook primary school
Thornhill
Ysgol Pencae
Meadowlane
Ysgol Mynydd Bychan
Creigiau Primary
Ysgol y Berllan Deg
Herbert Thompson
Rumney
Windsor Clive primary
Danescourt primary
Hywel Dda primary school
Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Pen-y-Groes
Marlborough
Pencaerau
Glyncoed primary
Whitchurch primary
St Mellons Church in Wales
St Cadoc's Catholic primary
St Monicas C/W primary school
St Paul's C/W primary school
Tredegarville C/W primary
Christ The King primary school
St John Lloyd
Holy Family RC. primary
St Bernadette's primary
Bishop Childs C/W primary
St Philip Evans
St Francis RC
Secondary
Cardiff High
Fitzalan High
Llanishen High
Cathays High
Radyr Comprehensive
Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Bro Edern
Mary Immaculate High School
Bishop of Llandaff Church in Wales
St Teilo's C-in-W High
Coedcae School
Special:
Greenhill Special School
Ty-Gwyn Special School
The Hollies School
Primary
Gwynfryn
Carway
Ponthenri
Saron
Parcyrhun
Llys Hywel
Mynyddygarreg
Johnstown
Y Dderwen
Bynea
Hendy
Brynsierfel
Brynaman
Llangunnor
Trimsaran
Swiss Valley
Pembrey
Beca
Llandeilo
Penygroes
Nantgaredig
Richmond Park
Y Felin
Burry Port
Ysgol Gymraeg Llangennech
St Mary's (Llanelli)
Penboyr
Secondary
Ysgol Gyfun Y Strade
Glan-y-Mor School
Bryngwyn School
Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Bro Myrddin
Ysgol Maes Y Gwendraeth
Ysgol Bro Dinefwr
Special:
Ysgol Heol Goffa
Primary
Ysgol Gymunedol Gynradd Aberaeron
Ysgol Gymunedol Talgarreg
Yr Ysgol Gymunedol Gymraeg
Ysgol Gymunedol Comins Coch
Ysgol Gymunedol Llanfihangel-Y-Creuddyn
Ysgol Gymunedol Llangwyryfon
Ysgol Gymunedol Llanilar
Ysgol Gymunedol Mynach
Ysgol Gymunedol Syr John Rhys
Ysgol Gymunedol Llechryd
Ysgol Gymunedol Pontrhydfendigaid
Ysgol Gymunedol Plascrug
Ysgol Gymunedol Y Dderi
Ysgol Gynradd Aberteifi
Ysgol Bro Sion Cwilt
Ysgol Gynradd T Llew Jones
Secondary
Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi
Primary
Ysgol Deganwy
Ysgol Ffordd Dyffryn
Ysgol Glanwydden
Ysgol Morfa Rhianedd
Ysgol Llandrillo yn Rhos
Ysgol T. Gwynn Jones
Ysgol Maes Owen
Ysgol Glan Gele
Ysgol Pant y Rhedyn
Ysgol Y Foryd
Ysgol Bro Gwydir
Ysgol Pencae
Ysgol Porth Y Felin
Ysgol San Sior
Ysgol Pen Y Bryn
Secondary
Ysgol y Creuddyn
Special
Ysgol Y Gogarth
Primary
Christ Church Primary School
Ysgol Llywelyn
Ysgol Penmorfa CP
Ysgol Emmanuel
Ysgol Bryn Hedydd
Ysgol Twm o'r Nant
Ysgol Y Parc
Rhos Street CP School
Ysgol Pen Barras
Ysgol Bro Cinmeirch
Ysgol Gymraeg y Gwernant
Bodnant Community Primary School
Ysgol_Bro_Dyfrdwy
Ysgol Pant Pastynog
Ysgol Dyffryn Ial
Ysgol Esgob Morgan
St Brigid's School
Secondary
Ysgol Brynhyfryd
St Brigid's School
Special
Ysgol Tir Morfa
Primary
Ysgol Merllyn
Ewloe Green
Ysgol Gwynedd CP
Ysgol Maesglas
Northop Hall
Wood Memorial Primary School
Sealand CP School
Sychdyn CP
Ysgol Bro Carmel
Ysgol Bryn Deva
Sandycroft CP
Ysgol Bryn Coch
Mountain Lane Primary School
Ysgol Bryn Gwalia
Golftyn CP School
Ysgol Gwenffrwd
Southdown CP
Wepre Community School
Cornist Park CP
Ysgol Mynydd Isa
Broughton Primary School
Ysgol Cae'r Nant
Ysgol Penyffordd
Ysgol Yr Esgob C in W
St John the Baptist VA School
Hawarden Village VA
Derwen Foundation School
Secondary
Alun School
Elfed High School
Castell Alun High School
Special:
Ysgol Maes Hyfryd
Primary
Ysgol Gynradd Nefyn
Ysgol Llanrug
Ysgol Gynradd Abererch
Ysgol Bethel
Ysgol Bodfeurig
Ysgol Brynaerau
Ysgol Y Gelli
Ysgol Penybryn
Ysgol Treferthyr
Ysgol Dolbadarn
Ysgol Gynradd Edern
Ysgol Bro Plenydd
Ysgol Gynradd Garndolbenmaen
Ysgol Gynradd Llanbedrog
Ysgol Llanllechid
Ysgol Babanod Morfa Nefyn
Ysgol Bro Lleu
Ysgol Gynradd Pentreuchaf
Ysgol Rhiwlas
Ysgol Eifion Wyn
Ysgol Gynradd Talysarn
Ysgol Gynradd Tudweiliog
Ysgol Waunfawr
Ysgol Yr Hendre
Ysgol Bontnewydd
Ysgol Gymraeg y Garnedd
Ysgol Abercaseg (Babanod)
Ysgol y Felinheli
Ysgol y Garreg
Ysgol O M Edwards
Ysgol Manod
Ysgol Cefn Coch
Ysgol Talsarnau
Ysgol Bro Tryweryn
Ysgol Ffridd y LLyn
Ysgol Maenofferen
Ysgol Hirael
Ysgol Pont y Gof
Ysgol Gynradd Maesincla
Ysgol Y Faenol
Ysgol Llandygai
Ysgol Gynradd Llanystumdwy
Ysgol Tregarth
Ysgol Cae Top
Secondary
Ysgol Botwnnog
Ysgol Brynrefail
Ysgol Uwchradd Tywyn
Ysgol Friars
Ysgol Gyfun Llangefni
Primary
Ysgol Gymuned Bryngwran
Ysgol Gynradd Llanfairpwll
Ysgol Y Graig
Ysgol Gymuned Llannerch-y-medd
Ysgol Gynradd Rhosybol
Ysgol Goronwy Owen
Ysgol Gymraeg Morswyn
Ysgol Gynradd Corn Hir
Ysgol Gynradd Parc y Bont
Ysgol Caergeiliog
Secondary:
Ysgol Gyfun Llangefni
Primary:
Cyfarthfa Park Primary
Gwaunfarren
Heolgerrig Community
Ynysowen
Ysgol Santes Tudful
Trelewis
Ysgol Gymraeg Rhyd-y-grug
Troedyrhiw Commmunity
St Mary's Catholic
Secondary:
Pen-y-Dre High School
Bishop Hedley High School
Special:
Greenfield School
Primary
Gilwern Primary School
Undy Primary School
Llanvihangel Crucorney County
Thornwell Primary School
Shirenewton Primary School
The Dell Primary
Overmonnow Primary School
Cross Ash County Primary School
Ysgol Gymraeg y Ffin
Cantref Primary
Kymin View
Llanfoist Fawr Primary
Usk Primary School
Secondary:
Monmouth Comprehensive School
King Henry VIII Comprehensive
Primary
Alltwen Primary School
Blaengwrach Primary School
Blaenhonddan Primary School
Baglan Primary School
Cwmnedd Primary School
Gnoll Primary School
YGG Gwaun Cae Gurwen
Catwg Primary School
YGG Rhosafan
YGG Castell-nedd
Tywyn Primary School
Blaenbaglan Primary School
Rhos Primary School
YGG Blaendulais
Rhydyfro Primary School
YGG Pontardawe
Coed Hirwaun Primary School
Crynallt Primary School
Cwmafan Primary
Abbey Primary School
Melin Primary
Ysgol Gymraeg Ystalyfera Bro Dur
Secondary
Dwr Y Felin Comprehensive School
Ysgol Gymraeg Ystalyfera Bro Dur
Secondary:
Ysgol Maes Y Coed
Primary
Clytha Primary School
Crindau Primary School
Eveswell Primary School
Malpas Court Primary
St. Woolos Primary
Glasllwch Primary School
Malpas Park Jnr & Infts.
Langstone Primary School
Marshfield Primary School
Mount Pleasant Primary
Rogerstone Primary
Pentrepoeth Primary
Pillgwenlly Primary School
Ysgol Gymraeg Casnewydd
Ringland
Millbrook
Monnow
Glan Usk
Ysgol Gymraeg Ifor Hael
St. Julians Primary
Caerleon Lodge Hill
St Andrews
Gaer
St. Davids
St Marys
St Michael's RC Primary
St Patricks R.C.
Secondary
Bassaleg School
St Joseph's RC High School
Primary
Sageston CP School
Lamphey CP School
Puncheston CP School
Wolfcastle CP School
Templeton CP School
Tavernspite CP School
Pembroke Dock CP School
Monkton Priory CP School
Cleddau Reach VC School
Manorbier VC School
St Francis RC School
St Oswalds VA School
Secondary
Ysgol y Preseli
Special
Portfield School
Primary
Arddleen C.P. School
Banw C.P. School
Carno C.P. School
Ysgol Llanbrynmair
Llandinam C.P. School
Llanfair Caereinion C.P.
Penygloddfa C.P. School
Ladywell Green Nurs. & Inf. School
Guilsfield C.P. School
Buttington Trewern C.P. School
Hafren C.P. School
Franksbridge C.P. School
Presteigne C.P. School
Radnor Valley C.P. School
Mount Street C.P. Infants
Ysgol Dolafon
Hay-On-Wye C.P. School
Llanfaes C.P. School
Ysgol Dafydd Llwyd
Ysgol Y Cribarth
Ysgol Golwg Y Cwm
Ysgol Bro Tawe
Ysgol Gymraeg Dyffryn Y Glowyr
Gladestry C.I.W. School
Newbridge-On-Wye Church In Wales School
Clyro C.I.W. School
Llanelwedd Church In Wales Primary School
Llangors C.I.W. School
Llanbedr C.I.W. (Aided)
Archdeacon Griffiths C.I.W. Primary School
Llangattock C.I.W. School
Secondary
Welshpool High School
Gwernyfed High School
Crickhowell High School
Primary
Cilfynydd Primary
Brynnau Primary
Coedpenmaen County
Blaengarw
Cwmlai Primary
Dolau
Capcoch
Darran Park
Llantrisant Primary
Maes-y-Coed
Parclewis
Llanharan
Llwynypia
Darrenlas
Llanhari
Parc
Llwydcoed
Perthcelyn Community
Ton Pentre
Llwyn-crwn Primary School
Ton Pentre Infants
Glenboi Community
YGG Garth Olwg
Treorchy Primary
Williamstown
Maesybryn Primary School
Penygawsi Primary School
Ysgol Gymraeg Llwyncelyn
Tonysguboriau Primary School
Y.G.G. Castellau
Ysgol Gymraeg Evan James
Penpych Community Primary
Gwaunmeisgyn Primary School
Cwmclydach Community Primary School
Abercynon Primary
Ysgol Llanhari
Secondary
Bryncelynnog Comprehensive School
Y Pant Comprehensive
Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhondda
Cardinal Newman R.C.
Ysgol Llanhari
Special
Maesgwyn
Ysgol Hen Felin
Ysgol Ty Coch
Primary
Brynmill School
Cadle Primary School
Cwmrhydyceirw Primary School
Gendros Primary School
Glais Primary School
Grange Primary School
Hafod Primary School
Ysgol Gymraeg Lon Las
Pentrechwyth Primary School
Plasmarl Primary School
St Helen's Primary School
Terrace Road Primary School
Waunarlwydd Primary School
Ynystawe Primary School
Clase Primary School
Portmead Primary School
Mayals Primary
Parkland Primary School
Newton Primary School
Whitestone Primary
Y.G.G. Brynymor
Cila Primary School
Crwys Primary School
Llangyfelach Primary School
Llanrhidian Primary
Pengelli Primary
Penllergaer Primary School
Penyrheol Primary School
Pontarddulais Primary School
Pontlliw Primary
Y.G.G. Pontybrenin
Craigfelen Primary School
Pennard Primary
Pen-Y-Fro
Pontybrenin Primary School
Talycopa Primary School
Glyncollen Primary School
Y.G.G. Tirdeunaw
Gors Community School
Sea View Primary School
Birchgrove Primary
Dunvant Primary School
St Thomas Community Primary School
Gowerton Primary School
Pentre'r Graig Primary School
Christchurch Church In Wales
St Josephs Cathedral Primary School
Secondary
Cefn Hengoed
Olchfa
Bishop Gore
Gowerton Comprehensive
Bishopston Comprehensive
Pontarddulais Comprehensive
Ysgol Gyfun Gwyr
Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Bryn Tawe
Bishop Vaughan School
Special
Ysgol Pen-y-Bryn
Primary
Llanyrafon Primary School
Maendy Junior and Infants
Pontnewydd Primary & Nursery
George Street Primary School
Ysgol Gymraeg Cwmbran Primary
Garnteg Primary
Woodlands Community Primary School
New Inn Primary School
Griffithstown Primary School
Penygarn Community Primary School
Coed Eva Primary School
Croesyceiliog Primary School
Cwmbran RC Junior and Infants
St. David's Cwmbran RC School
Secondary:
St. Albans RC High School
Special
Crownbridge Special school
Primary
Albert Primary School
Barry Island Primary School
Cogan Primary School
Colcot Primary School
Jenner Park Primary School
Llanfair Primary School
Llangan Primary School
Palmerston Primary School
Sully Primary School
Victoria Primary School
St Athan Primary School
Evenlode Primary School
Ysgol Pen-Y-Garth
Ysgol Gymraeg Sant Baruc
Oak Field Primary And Nursery School
Ysgol Gymraeg Sant Curig
Ysgol Gymraeg Gwaun Y Nant
Cadoxton Primary School
Romilly Primary School
Dinas Powys Primary School
St Brides C W Primary School
St Andrew's C/W Primary School
Llansannor C/W Primary School
St David's Church-In-Wales
St. Joseph's Rc Primary School
All Saints Cw Primary School
Secondary
Cowbridge Comprehensive
Stanwell School
Special
Ysgol Y Deri
Primary
The Rofft CP School
Ysgol Acrefair
Cefn Mawr C P School
Alexandra C P School
Brynteg C P School
Rhosddu County Primary
Rhostyllen CP School
Ysgol Deiniol C P
Barker's Lane CP
Wat's Dyke County Primary
Ysgol Sant Dunawd
Ysgol I.D. Hooson
Ysgol Heulfan
Hafod y Wern Community Primary School
Rhosymedre Community Primary
Victoria Community Primary
St Peter's School
St Giles Controlled Primary School
St Mary's RC Primary
St Mary's Church in Wales
Secondary
St Joseph's Catholic and Anglican High
The Maelor School
Special
St Christopher's