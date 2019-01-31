Image copyright Met Office Image caption Icy conditions are set to lift from about 10:00 GMT with snow from about 13:00 GMT on Thursday

Wales has been warned to brace itself for more snow and icy weather.

Icy conditions are forecast until 10:00 GMT on Thursday and snow is predicted for the east of the country from 13:00 and until Friday night.

Dyfed-Powys Police warned people to call only if weather-related issues were "urgent" as it expected to be busy due to the "adverse" conditions.

A yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued for the whole of the country by the Met Office.

Wednesday's freezing conditions saw dozens of schools close as well as a number of road crashes on roads.

And a climber hit by an avalanche had to be airlifted off Snowdon on Tuesday evening.

Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption Police said a car had overturned in Rhymney on Wednesday

John Grisdale, a volunteer with Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team, said avalanches were common in north Wales during periods of heavy snow and high wind, due to accumulations of snow becoming unstable.

"Take good account of the weather - even experienced mountaineers can get in trouble if they are out when conditions are so unstable," Mr Grisdale said.

People heading to higher ground, looking for places to go to sledging or take photos, have also been urged to care.

Image copyright Mike Morgan Image caption Pretty but deadly: Motorists have been urged to take care as temperatures plummet again

The AA is advising motorists to carry a "winter survival kit" containing items such as an ice scraper, de-icer and a blanket.

A spokesman said: "People should also take it slow - as stopping distances take 10 times longer. Gentle manoeuvres are the key to safe driving in ice and snow."

Wales' four police forces said they expected an increased number of calls.

Supt Craig Templeton, of Dyfed-Powys Police, said: "We are asking the public to consider their options before contacting us as, in some cases, other organisations may be better placed to help.

"Please only call police about weather related issues, including road closures, if it is urgent."