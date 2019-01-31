Image copyright targovcom/Getty Images

These are the schools listed county-by-county in the yellow category, judged to need up to 10 days support. More than 38% of secondary and more than 45% of primary schools are yellow.

There is more on the overall picture here, as well as Q&A on the system.

Primary

Sofrydd Primary

Ysgol Gymraeg Brohelyg

Glyncoed Primary

Ystruth Primary

St. Illtyd's Primary School

Coed y Garn Primary School

St Mary's RC

St. Joseph's R.C. Primary

Secondary

Ebbw Fawr Learning Community

Special

The River Centre 3-16 Learning Community

Primary

Betws Primary School

Blaengarw Primary

Bryntirion Infants

Coety Primary

Ffaldau

Llangynwyd Primary School

Nantyffyllon Primary School

Nottage County Primary

Pil Primary

Trelales Primary School

Croesty Primary School

Corneli Primary

Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Ogwr

Ysgol Y Ferch O'r Sger

Y G G Cwm Garw

Caerau Primary School

Tremains Primary School

Archdeacon John Lewis C in W

Secondary

Cynffig Comprehensive

Bryntirion Comprehensive

Pencoed

Brynteg School

Primary

Coed-Y-Brain Primary

Markham Primary

Cwmaber Junior School

Pontllanfraith Primary School

Deri Primary School

Pentwynmawr Primary School

Derwendeg Primary School

Waunfawr Primary

Hengoed Primary

Rhydri Primary School

Ty Isaf Infants School

Cwm Ifor Primary School

Ysgol Ifor Bach

Upper Rhymney Primary School

Ysgol Y Lawnt

Machen Primary School

Graig-y-Rhacca Primary and Nursery Community

Park Primary

Aberbargoed Primary School

Tyn-Y-Wern Primary

White Rose Primary School

Ysgol Penalltau

Secondary

Newbridge School

St Martin's School

Lewis Girls' Comprehensive School

Primary

Millbank Primary School

Adamsdown Primary

Albany Primary School

Allensbank Primary School

Fairwater Primary School

Lansdowne Primary School

Peter Lea Primary School

Pen-Y-Bryn Primary School

Pentrebane Primary School

Mount Stuart Primary School

Coryton Primary

Ysgol Bro Eirwg

Ysgol Gymraeg Pwll Coch

Gladstone Primary School

Grangetown Primary School

Ysgol Glan Morfa

Ysgol Pen Y Pil

Ysgol Gymraeg Nant Caerau

Severn Primary

Trowbridge Primary

Ysgol Glan Ceubal

Howardian Primary School

Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Hamadryad

St Cuthbert's Rc Primary

St. Joseph's Rc School

St. Mary's R.C. Primary School

St Patrick's R C School

Llandaff City Primary School

St Mary The Virgin C/W Primary School

All Saints C/W Primary

St Fagans Church In Wales

Secondary

Cantonian High School

Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf

Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Plasmawr

Eastern High

Corpus Christi RC High

Whitchurch High School

Special

The Court School

Woodlands High School

Riverbank School

Meadowbank Special School

Primary

Cefneithin

Drefach

Llechyfedach

Tymbl

Gorslas

Cross Hands

Llangain

Bancyfelin

Meidrim

Betws

Blaenau

Llanedi

Ffairfach

Cwrt Henri

Llangadog

Rhys Prichard

Llanmiloe

Dafen

Pum Heol

Llansteffan

Llannon

Myrddin

Parc Y Tywyn

Llandybie

Teilo Sant

Llanybydder

Halfway

Pwll

Penygaer

Y Castell

Gwenllian

Dewi Sant

Stebonheath

Griffith Jones

Y Fro

Carreg Hirfaen

Cae'r Felin

Bro Brynach

Bryn Teg

Bro Banw

Penrhos

Abergwili

Laugharne

Llanddarog

Ferryside

Llanllwni

St Mary's (Carmarthen)

Model

Secondary

Ysgol Dyffryn Aman

Ysgol Gyfun Emlyn

Queen Elizabeth High School

Dyffryn Taf

St John Lloyd Catholic Comprehensive School

Primary

Ysgol Gymunedol Cilcennin

Ysgol Gymunedol Ciliau Parc

Ysgol Gymunedol Dihewyd

Ysgol Gymunedol Felinfach

Ysgol Gymunedol Llanarth

Ysgol Gymunedol Cei Newydd

Ysgol Gymunedol Llanfarian

Ysgol Gymunedol Llwynyreos

Ysgol Gymunedol Rhydypennau

Ysgol Gymunedol Talybont

Ysgol Gymunedol Penparc

Ysgol Gymunedol Penrhyncoch

Ysgol Rhos Helyg

Ysgol Gynradd Dyffryn Cledlyn

Ysgol Wirfoddol Myfenydd

St Padarn's Catholic Primary School

Secondary

Gyfun Aberaeron Comprehensive

Ysgol Bro Teifi

Primary

Ysgol Dolgarrog

Ysgol Betws y Coed

Ysgol Capelulo

Ysgol Dolwyddelan

Ysgol Tudno

Ysgol Penmachno

Ysgol Talhaiarn

Ysgol Babanod Mochdre

Ysgol Tal-y-Bont

Ysgol Glan Morfa

Ysgol Bod Alaw

Ysgol Craig y Don

Ysgol Cerrigydrudion

Ysgol Llannefydd

Ysgol Bro Aled, Llansannan

Ysgol Gynradd Bro Cernyw

Ysgol Sant Elfod

Ysgol Capel Garmon

Ysgol Glan Conwy

Ysgol Cynfran

Ysgol Iau Hen Golwyn

Ysgol Cystennin

Ysgol Pentrefoelas

Ysgol Babanod Llanfairfechan

Ysgol Llangelynnin

Ysgol St. George

Ysgol Eglwysbach

Ysgol Llanddulas

Ysgol Betws yn Rhos

Ysgol Bodafon

Ysgol Bendigaid William Davies

Ysgol Sant Joseph

Ysgol y Plas

Secondary

Ysgol Aberconwy

Ysgol Emrys ap Iwan

Eirias High School

Ysgol Bryn Elian

Primary

Ysgol Hiraddug

Ysgol Y Castell CP

Ysgol y Faenol

Ysgol Dewi Sant

Ysgol Melyd

Ysgol Bodfari

Ysgol Cefn Meiriadog

Frongoch Juniors

Ysgol Henllan

Ysgol Bryn Clwyd

Ysgol Gellifor

Ysgol Pentrecelyn

Ysgol Betws Gwerful Goch

Ysgol Carrog

Ysgol Caer Drewyn

Ysgol Bro Elwern

Ysgol Y Llys

Ysgol Bryn Collen

Ysgol Bro Famau

Ysgol Clawdd Offa

Ysgol Pendref

Ysgol Carreg Emlyn

Ysgol Tremeirchion

Ysgol Llanbedr

Ysgol Llanfair Dyffryn Clwyd

Ysgol Borthyn

Ysgol Mair Catholic Primary School

Ysgol Trefnant

Secondary

Rhyl High School

Prestatyn High School

Ysgol Uwchradd Glan Clwyd

Ysgol Dinas Bran

Special

Ysgol Plas Brondyffryn

Primary

Ysgol Glan Aber

Westwood CP

Bryn Garth CP

Ysgol Gymraeg Mornant

Ysgol Estyn Community School

Lixwm CP School

Ysgol Glanrafon

Trelogan Primary

Bryn Pennant CP

Rhos Helyg School

Ysgol Terrig

Gwernymynydd CP School

Ysgol y Foel, Cilcain

Brynford CP

Saltney Ferry CP

Y Waun

Abermorddu CP School

Ysgol Derwenfa CP

Penarlag CP

Owen Jones CP

Gronant Primary School

Ysgol Gymraeg Croes Atti

Ysgol Parc y Llan

Ysgol Ty Ffynnon

Ysgol Maes Y Felin

Nannerch V.C.P. School

St Mary's

St Winefrides

St David's Catholic Primary School

St Anthony's Catholic Primary

Venerable Edward Morgan RC

Trelawnyd

Ysgol y Llan VA Primary School Whitford

Nercwys VA

Secondary

Hawarden High School

Maes Garmon

Flint High School

Connah's Quay High School

Argoed School

St. Richard Gwyn Catholic High School

Special

Pen Coch

Primary

Ysgol Gwaun Gyfni

Ysgol Abersoch

Ysgol Beddgelert

Ysgol Gynradd Chwilog

Ysgol Crud-Werin

Ysgol Felinwnda

Ysgol Gynradd Llanaelhaearn

Ysgol Gynradd Llangybi

Ysgol Gynradd Llanllyfni

Ysgol Baladeulyn

Ysgol Gynradd Nebo

Ysgol Gymuned Penisarwaun

Ysgol Gynradd Rhostryfan

Ysgol Sarn Bach

Ysgol y Gorlan

Ysgol yr Eifl

Ysgol Glancegin

Ysgol Babanod Coedmawr

Ysgol Cymerau

Ysgol Bro Tegid

Ysgol y Traeth

Ysgol Gynradd Dyffryn Dulas

Ysgol Gynradd Dyffryn Ardudwy

Ysgol Bro Cynfal

Ysgol Edmwnd Prys

Ysgol Gynradd Llanbedr

Ysgol Gynradd Pennal

Ysgol Gynradd Tanygrisiau

Ysgol Gynradd Penybryn

Ysgol Bro Hedd Wyn

Ysgol Tanycastell

Ysgol Craig y Deryn

Ysgol Bro Llifon

Ysgol Foel Gron

Ysgol Gynradd Llandwrog

Ysgol Santes Helen

Ysgol Ein Harglwyddes

Ysgol Beuno Sant

Secondary

Ysgol Eifionydd

Ysgol Y Moelwyn

Ysgol Y Berwyn

Ysgol Tryfan

Ysgol Syr Hugh Owen

Ysgol Glan y Mor

Special

Ysgol Pendalar

Ysgol Hafod Lon

Primary

Ysgol Gynradd Beaumaris

Ysgol Gymuned Bodffordd

Ysgol Cemaes

Ysgol Gymuned Dwyran

Ysgol Esceifiog

Ysgol Gynradd Garreglefn

Ysgol Gymuned y Ffridd

Ysgol Gymuned Moelfre

Ysgol Gynradd Llanbedrgoch

Ysgol Gymuned Llanfechell

Ysgol Gynradd Llangoed

Ysgol Henblas

Ysgol Pencarnisiog

Ysgol Gymuned Pentraeth

Ysgol Santes Gwenfaen

Ysgol Gynradd Rhosneigr

Ysgol Gynradd Talwrn

Ysgol Gymuned y Fali

Ysgol Llanfawr

Ysgol Gynradd Niwbwrch

Ysgol Gynradd Y Tywyn

Ysgol Gynradd Llandegfan

Ysgol Gynradd y Borth

Ysgol Gynradd Kingsland

Rhyd y Llan

Ysgol Gynradd Llangaffo

Cybi

Secondary

Ysgol Syr Thomas Jones

Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi

Ysgol David Hughes

Ysgol Uwchradd Bodedern

Special

Primary

Abercanaid Community

Caedraw Primary

Gellifaelog Primary School

Pantysgallog Primary School

Coed Y Dderwen Primary School

Twynyrodyn Community School

Dowlais Primary School

Geotre Primary School

St. Illtyds R.C.

St Aloysius RC

Primary

Pembroke Primary

Llandogo Primary

Trellech Junior & Infants

Ysgol Gymraeg Y Fenni

Deri View Primary School

Dewstow

Raglan Primary

Osbaston Church in Wales School

Our Lady & St Michael's RC

Archbishop Rowan Williams VA

Blaendulais Primary School

Special

Mounton House

Primary

Blaendulais Primary School

YGG Cwmllynfell

Creunant Primary School

Crymlyn Primary School

Cymer Afan Primary School

Godre'rgraig Primary School

Eastern Primary School

Glyncorrwg Primary School

Maesmarchog Community Primary School

Sandfields Primary School

Croeserw Primary School

Tonnau Primary Community School

Ynysfach Primary School

YGG Cwm Nedd

Tairgwaith Primary School

YGG Trebannws

Waunceirch Primary School

Cilffriw Primary School

YGG Tyle'r Ynn

Coedffranc Primary School

Pen Afan Primary

Awel Y Mor Primary School

Central Primary School

Ysgol Carreg Hir

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School (Neath)

St Josephs Catholic Infant School

Bryncoch CIW Primary School

Alderman Davies CIW Primary School

St Therese's Catholic Primary School

St Josephs Catholic Junior School

Ysgol Bae Baglan

Ysgol Cwm Brombil

Secondary

Cymer Afan Comprehensive School

Cefn Saeson Comprehensive School

Llangatwg Community School

St Joseph's RC School and 6th Form Centre

Ysgol Bae Baglan

Ysgol Cwm Brombil

Special

Ysgol Hendrefelin

Primary

Maindee Primary

Somerton Primary

Llanmartin Junior & Infants

High Cross

Alway Primary School

Lliswerry Primary School

Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Teyrnon

Tredegar Park Primary

Jubilee Park Primary School

Milton Primary School

Malpas Church in Wales Primary School

St Josephs R.C. Jnr. & Infts

St. Gabriel's R.C.

Charles Williams Church In Wales Primary School

Secondary

Lliswerry High School

Caerleon Comprehensive School

Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed

Special

Maes Ebbw Special

Ysgol Bryn Derw

Primary

Eglwyswrw

Goodwick

Johnston

Hook

Llanychllwydog

Maenclochog

Narberth

St Dogmaels

Stepaside

Roch

Ysgol Clydau

Ysgol Y Frenni

Prendergast

Pennar Community School

Neyland Community School

Ysgol Hafan Y Mor

Cilgerran Vc School

Cosheston Vc School

St Florence Vc School

Tenby Church In Wales Voluntary Controlled School

Penrhyn Church In Wales VC School

Gelliswick Church In Wales VC Primary School

Holy Name RC School

Mary Immaculate RC School

St Aidans Va School

St Marks Va School

Ysgol Caer Elen

Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi

Secondary

Ysgol Bro Gwaun

Ysgol Caer Elen

Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi

Primary

Abermule Primary School

Berriew C.P. School

Carreghofa C.P. School

Meifod C.P. School

Pontrobert C.P. School

Ysgol Gynradd Glantwymyn

Maesyrhandir C.P. School

Llanbister C.P. School

Llandrindod Wells C.P. School

Llanfihangel Rhydithon C.P.

Crossgates C.P. School

Builth Wells C.P. School

Crickhowell C.P. School

Cradoc C.P. School

Llangynidr C.P. School

Irfon Valley C.P. School

Ysgol Rhiw Bechan

Ysgol Bro Cynllaith

Ysgol Y Mynydd Du

Llanfechain C.I.W. School

Montgomery C.I.W. School

Forden C.I.W. School

Llandysilio C.I.W. School

Castle Caereinion C.I.W.

Ysgol Trefonnen Church In Wales Community Primary

Knighton C.I.W. School

Rhayader C.I.W. School

Welshpool Church In Wales Primary School

Llansantffraid C.I.W.A.

Priory Church In Wales School

Ysgol Gynradd Llanerfyl

Ysgol Bro Hyddgen

Secondary

Llanidloes High

Ysgol Bro Hyddgen

Special

Ysgol Penmaes

Primary

Penderyn Primary

Oaklands Primary School

Alaw Primary School

Abernant County Primary

Bodringallt Primary School.

Coedylan Primary School

Caegarw Primary School

Caradog Primary School

Ffynnon Taf Primary School

Hawthorn Primary School

Llanilltud Faerdref Primary

Gelli Primary School

Hafod Primary School

Cwmdar County Primary School

Pontyclun Primary

Trallwng Infants School

Pengeulan Primary

Pontrhondda Primary School

Trehopcyn Primary

Pontygwaith Primary School

Trerobart Primary School

Y.G.G.Pontsionnorton School

Heol Y Celyn Bilingual Primary

Y.G.G.Aberdar

Tylorstown Primary School

Tref-Y-Rhyg Primary School

Ysgol Gymraeg Tonyrefail

Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Ynyswen

YGG. Llantrisant

Ysgol Gymraeg Bodringallt

YGG Llyn-Y-Forwyn

Ysgol Gymraeg Abercynon

YGG Bronllwyn School

Miskin Primary

Hendreforgan Primary School

Penyrenglyn Primary

Gwauncelyn Primary School

Penrhiwceibr Primary

Ynyshir Community Primary

Aberdare Park Primary

Maerdy Primary School

Cwmbach Community Primary

Ynysboeth Community Primary

Cymmer Primary

Cwmaman Primary

Our Lady's RC

SS Gabriel and Raphael

St. Margaret's Catholic Primary School

Aberdare Town C In W Primary

Ysgol Nantgwyn

Tonyrefail Community School

Secondary

The Pontypridd High School

Hawthorn High School

Ysgol Gyfun Garth Olwg

Ferndale Community School

St John Baptist High School

Ysgol Nantgwyn

Tonyrefail Community School

Special

Park Lane Special School

Primary

Danygraig Primary School

Morriston Primary School

Oystermouth Primary School

Sketty Primary School

Townhill Primary School

Waun Wen School

Clwyd Primary School

Cwmglas Primary School

Blaenymaes Primary School

Trallwn Primary School

Hendrefoilan Primary

Bishopston Primary School

Casllwchwr Primary School

Y.G.G. Bryniago

Tre Uchaf Primary School

Knelston Primary

Ysgol Gymraeg Y Login Fach

Y.G.G. Gellionnen

Y.G.G. Llwynderw

Gwyrosydd Primary School

Ygg Tanylan

Burlais Primary School

Clydach Primary School

Ysgol Gymraeg Y Cwm

Gorseinon Primary School

Brynhyfryd Primary School

St Illtyds Primary

St Joseph's RC Primary

Secondary

Morriston Comprehensive

Pentrehafod School

Penyrheol Comprehensive School

Birchgrove

Dylan Thomas Community School

Special

Ysgol Crug Glas

Primary

Llantarnam Community Primary School

Cwmffrwdoer Primary

Blenheim Road Community Primary School

Nant Celyn Primary School

Ysgol Panteg

Blaenavon Heritage VC Primary School

Henllys Church in Wales

Padre Pio RC Primary School

Primary

Fairfield Primary School

Gladstone Primary School

High Street Primary School

Holton Primary School

Llancarfan Primary School

Rhws County Primary School

St Illtyd Primary School

Llandough County Primary

Y Bont Faen Primary School

Ysgol Iolo Morganwg

Ysgol Gymraeg Dewi Sant

Ysgol Y Ddraig

St Nicholas C/W Primary School

Peterston-Super-Ely Primary

Gwenfo C/W Primary School

Wick And Marcross C/W Primary

Pendoylan C/W Primary School

St Helen's Catholic Primary School

Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Morgannwg

Secondary

Llantwit Major School

St Cyres Comprehensive School

Whitmore High School

St Richard Gwyn Catholic High School

Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Morgannwg

Primary

Froncysyllte

Garth CP

Ysgol Cynddelw

Llanarmon DC School

Pontfadog

Ysgol Maes-y-Llan

Bwlchgwyn School

Ysgol Tan-y-Fron

Black Lane C P School

Ysgol Bryn Tabor

Holt C.P. School

Ysgol Bodhyfryd

Ysgol Plas Coch

Ysgol Penrhyn New Broughton CP

Gwenfro Community Primary

Park Community Primary School Llay

Gwersyllt Community Primary School

Penycae Community Primary School

Ysgol Y Waun

Ysgol Bro Alun

Ysgol Yr Hafod, Johnstown

Borras Park Community Primary

Pentre CIW Voluntary Controlled

Eyton Primary School

Borderbrook School

Bronington Church In Wales V.A

Madras VA School

St Chad's Church in Wales Aided School

All Saints Voluntary Aided Sch

St Anne's Catholic Primary

St Mary's Overton

St Paul's Voluntary Aided

Penygelli C P School

Secondary

Grango

Darland High School

Ysgol Rhiwabon