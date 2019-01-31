National School Categorisation System: Yellow
These are the schools listed county-by-county in the yellow category, judged to need up to 10 days support. More than 38% of secondary and more than 45% of primary schools are yellow.
There is more on the overall picture here, as well as Q&A on the system.
Primary
Sofrydd Primary
Ysgol Gymraeg Brohelyg
Glyncoed Primary
Ystruth Primary
St. Illtyd's Primary School
Coed y Garn Primary School
St Mary's RC
St. Joseph's R.C. Primary
Secondary
Ebbw Fawr Learning Community
Special
The River Centre 3-16 Learning Community
Primary
Betws Primary School
Blaengarw Primary
Bryntirion Infants
Coety Primary
Ffaldau
Llangynwyd Primary School
Nantyffyllon Primary School
Nottage County Primary
Pil Primary
Trelales Primary School
Croesty Primary School
Corneli Primary
Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Ogwr
Ysgol Y Ferch O'r Sger
Y G G Cwm Garw
Caerau Primary School
Tremains Primary School
Archdeacon John Lewis C in W
Secondary
Cynffig Comprehensive
Bryntirion Comprehensive
Pencoed
Brynteg School
Primary
Coed-Y-Brain Primary
Markham Primary
Cwmaber Junior School
Pontllanfraith Primary School
Deri Primary School
Pentwynmawr Primary School
Derwendeg Primary School
Waunfawr Primary
Hengoed Primary
Rhydri Primary School
Ty Isaf Infants School
Cwm Ifor Primary School
Ysgol Ifor Bach
Upper Rhymney Primary School
Ysgol Y Lawnt
Machen Primary School
Graig-y-Rhacca Primary and Nursery Community
Park Primary
Aberbargoed Primary School
Tyn-Y-Wern Primary
White Rose Primary School
Ysgol Penalltau
Secondary
Newbridge School
St Martin's School
Lewis Girls' Comprehensive School
Primary
Millbank Primary School
Adamsdown Primary
Albany Primary School
Allensbank Primary School
Fairwater Primary School
Lansdowne Primary School
Peter Lea Primary School
Pen-Y-Bryn Primary School
Pentrebane Primary School
Mount Stuart Primary School
Coryton Primary
Ysgol Bro Eirwg
Ysgol Gymraeg Pwll Coch
Gladstone Primary School
Grangetown Primary School
Ysgol Glan Morfa
Ysgol Pen Y Pil
Ysgol Gymraeg Nant Caerau
Severn Primary
Trowbridge Primary
Ysgol Glan Ceubal
Howardian Primary School
Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Hamadryad
St Cuthbert's Rc Primary
St. Joseph's Rc School
St. Mary's R.C. Primary School
St Patrick's R C School
Llandaff City Primary School
St Mary The Virgin C/W Primary School
All Saints C/W Primary
St Fagans Church In Wales
Secondary
Cantonian High School
Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf
Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Plasmawr
Eastern High
Corpus Christi RC High
Whitchurch High School
Special
The Court School
Woodlands High School
Riverbank School
Meadowbank Special School
Primary
Cefneithin
Drefach
Llechyfedach
Tymbl
Gorslas
Cross Hands
Llangain
Bancyfelin
Meidrim
Betws
Blaenau
Llanedi
Ffairfach
Cwrt Henri
Llangadog
Rhys Prichard
Llanmiloe
Dafen
Pum Heol
Llansteffan
Llannon
Myrddin
Parc Y Tywyn
Llandybie
Teilo Sant
Llanybydder
Halfway
Pwll
Penygaer
Y Castell
Gwenllian
Dewi Sant
Stebonheath
Griffith Jones
Y Fro
Carreg Hirfaen
Cae'r Felin
Bro Brynach
Bryn Teg
Bro Banw
Penrhos
Abergwili
Laugharne
Llanddarog
Ferryside
Llanllwni
St Mary's (Carmarthen)
Model
Secondary
Ysgol Dyffryn Aman
Ysgol Gyfun Emlyn
Queen Elizabeth High School
Dyffryn Taf
St John Lloyd Catholic Comprehensive School
Primary
Ysgol Gymunedol Cilcennin
Ysgol Gymunedol Ciliau Parc
Ysgol Gymunedol Dihewyd
Ysgol Gymunedol Felinfach
Ysgol Gymunedol Llanarth
Ysgol Gymunedol Cei Newydd
Ysgol Gymunedol Llanfarian
Ysgol Gymunedol Llwynyreos
Ysgol Gymunedol Rhydypennau
Ysgol Gymunedol Talybont
Ysgol Gymunedol Penparc
Ysgol Gymunedol Penrhyncoch
Ysgol Rhos Helyg
Ysgol Gynradd Dyffryn Cledlyn
Ysgol Wirfoddol Myfenydd
St Padarn's Catholic Primary School
Secondary
Gyfun Aberaeron Comprehensive
Ysgol Bro Teifi
Primary
Ysgol Dolgarrog
Ysgol Betws y Coed
Ysgol Capelulo
Ysgol Dolwyddelan
Ysgol Tudno
Ysgol Penmachno
Ysgol Talhaiarn
Ysgol Babanod Mochdre
Ysgol Tal-y-Bont
Ysgol Glan Morfa
Ysgol Bod Alaw
Ysgol Craig y Don
Ysgol Cerrigydrudion
Ysgol Llannefydd
Ysgol Bro Aled, Llansannan
Ysgol Gynradd Bro Cernyw
Ysgol Sant Elfod
Ysgol Capel Garmon
Ysgol Glan Conwy
Ysgol Cynfran
Ysgol Iau Hen Golwyn
Ysgol Cystennin
Ysgol Pentrefoelas
Ysgol Babanod Llanfairfechan
Ysgol Llangelynnin
Ysgol St. George
Ysgol Eglwysbach
Ysgol Llanddulas
Ysgol Betws yn Rhos
Ysgol Bodafon
Ysgol Bendigaid William Davies
Ysgol Sant Joseph
Ysgol y Plas
Secondary
Ysgol Aberconwy
Ysgol Emrys ap Iwan
Eirias High School
Ysgol Bryn Elian
Primary
Ysgol Hiraddug
Ysgol Y Castell CP
Ysgol y Faenol
Ysgol Dewi Sant
Ysgol Melyd
Ysgol Bodfari
Ysgol Cefn Meiriadog
Frongoch Juniors
Ysgol Henllan
Ysgol Bryn Clwyd
Ysgol Gellifor
Ysgol Pentrecelyn
Ysgol Betws Gwerful Goch
Ysgol Carrog
Ysgol Caer Drewyn
Ysgol Bro Elwern
Ysgol Y Llys
Ysgol Bryn Collen
Ysgol Bro Famau
Ysgol Clawdd Offa
Ysgol Pendref
Ysgol Carreg Emlyn
Ysgol Tremeirchion
Ysgol Llanbedr
Ysgol Llanfair Dyffryn Clwyd
Ysgol Borthyn
Ysgol Mair Catholic Primary School
Ysgol Trefnant
Secondary
Rhyl High School
Prestatyn High School
Ysgol Uwchradd Glan Clwyd
Ysgol Dinas Bran
Special
Ysgol Plas Brondyffryn
Primary
Ysgol Glan Aber
Westwood CP
Bryn Garth CP
Ysgol Gymraeg Mornant
Ysgol Estyn Community School
Lixwm CP School
Ysgol Glanrafon
Trelogan Primary
Bryn Pennant CP
Rhos Helyg School
Ysgol Terrig
Gwernymynydd CP School
Ysgol y Foel, Cilcain
Brynford CP
Saltney Ferry CP
Y Waun
Abermorddu CP School
Ysgol Derwenfa CP
Penarlag CP
Owen Jones CP
Gronant Primary School
Ysgol Gymraeg Croes Atti
Ysgol Parc y Llan
Ysgol Ty Ffynnon
Ysgol Maes Y Felin
Nannerch V.C.P. School
St Mary's
St Winefrides
St David's Catholic Primary School
St Anthony's Catholic Primary
Venerable Edward Morgan RC
Trelawnyd
Ysgol y Llan VA Primary School Whitford
Nercwys VA
Secondary
Hawarden High School
Maes Garmon
Flint High School
Connah's Quay High School
Argoed School
St. Richard Gwyn Catholic High School
Special
Pen Coch
Primary
Ysgol Gwaun Gyfni
Ysgol Abersoch
Ysgol Beddgelert
Ysgol Gynradd Chwilog
Ysgol Crud-Werin
Ysgol Felinwnda
Ysgol Gynradd Llanaelhaearn
Ysgol Gynradd Llangybi
Ysgol Gynradd Llanllyfni
Ysgol Baladeulyn
Ysgol Gynradd Nebo
Ysgol Gymuned Penisarwaun
Ysgol Gynradd Rhostryfan
Ysgol Sarn Bach
Ysgol y Gorlan
Ysgol yr Eifl
Ysgol Glancegin
Ysgol Babanod Coedmawr
Ysgol Cymerau
Ysgol Bro Tegid
Ysgol y Traeth
Ysgol Gynradd Dyffryn Dulas
Ysgol Gynradd Dyffryn Ardudwy
Ysgol Bro Cynfal
Ysgol Edmwnd Prys
Ysgol Gynradd Llanbedr
Ysgol Gynradd Pennal
Ysgol Gynradd Tanygrisiau
Ysgol Gynradd Penybryn
Ysgol Bro Hedd Wyn
Ysgol Tanycastell
Ysgol Craig y Deryn
Ysgol Bro Llifon
Ysgol Foel Gron
Ysgol Gynradd Llandwrog
Ysgol Santes Helen
Ysgol Ein Harglwyddes
Ysgol Beuno Sant
Secondary
Ysgol Eifionydd
Ysgol Y Moelwyn
Ysgol Y Berwyn
Ysgol Tryfan
Ysgol Syr Hugh Owen
Ysgol Glan y Mor
Special
Ysgol Pendalar
Ysgol Hafod Lon
Primary
Ysgol Gynradd Beaumaris
Ysgol Gymuned Bodffordd
Ysgol Cemaes
Ysgol Gymuned Dwyran
Ysgol Esceifiog
Ysgol Gynradd Garreglefn
Ysgol Gymuned y Ffridd
Ysgol Gymuned Moelfre
Ysgol Gynradd Llanbedrgoch
Ysgol Gymuned Llanfechell
Ysgol Gynradd Llangoed
Ysgol Henblas
Ysgol Pencarnisiog
Ysgol Gymuned Pentraeth
Ysgol Santes Gwenfaen
Ysgol Gynradd Rhosneigr
Ysgol Gynradd Talwrn
Ysgol Gymuned y Fali
Ysgol Llanfawr
Ysgol Gynradd Niwbwrch
Ysgol Gynradd Y Tywyn
Ysgol Gynradd Llandegfan
Ysgol Gynradd y Borth
Ysgol Gynradd Kingsland
Rhyd y Llan
Ysgol Gynradd Llangaffo
Cybi
Secondary
Ysgol Syr Thomas Jones
Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi
Ysgol David Hughes
Ysgol Uwchradd Bodedern
Special
Primary
Abercanaid Community
Caedraw Primary
Gellifaelog Primary School
Pantysgallog Primary School
Coed Y Dderwen Primary School
Twynyrodyn Community School
Dowlais Primary School
Geotre Primary School
St. Illtyds R.C.
St Aloysius RC
Primary
Pembroke Primary
Llandogo Primary
Trellech Junior & Infants
Ysgol Gymraeg Y Fenni
Deri View Primary School
Dewstow
Raglan Primary
Osbaston Church in Wales School
Our Lady & St Michael's RC
Archbishop Rowan Williams VA
Blaendulais Primary School
Special
Mounton House
Primary
Blaendulais Primary School
YGG Cwmllynfell
Creunant Primary School
Crymlyn Primary School
Cymer Afan Primary School
Godre'rgraig Primary School
Eastern Primary School
Glyncorrwg Primary School
Maesmarchog Community Primary School
Sandfields Primary School
Croeserw Primary School
Tonnau Primary Community School
Ynysfach Primary School
YGG Cwm Nedd
Tairgwaith Primary School
YGG Trebannws
Waunceirch Primary School
Cilffriw Primary School
YGG Tyle'r Ynn
Coedffranc Primary School
Pen Afan Primary
Awel Y Mor Primary School
Central Primary School
Ysgol Carreg Hir
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School (Neath)
St Josephs Catholic Infant School
Bryncoch CIW Primary School
Alderman Davies CIW Primary School
St Therese's Catholic Primary School
St Josephs Catholic Junior School
Ysgol Bae Baglan
Ysgol Cwm Brombil
Secondary
Cymer Afan Comprehensive School
Cefn Saeson Comprehensive School
Llangatwg Community School
St Joseph's RC School and 6th Form Centre
Ysgol Bae Baglan
Ysgol Cwm Brombil
Special
Ysgol Hendrefelin
Primary
Maindee Primary
Somerton Primary
Llanmartin Junior & Infants
High Cross
Alway Primary School
Lliswerry Primary School
Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Teyrnon
Tredegar Park Primary
Jubilee Park Primary School
Milton Primary School
Malpas Church in Wales Primary School
St Josephs R.C. Jnr. & Infts
St. Gabriel's R.C.
Charles Williams Church In Wales Primary School
Secondary
Lliswerry High School
Caerleon Comprehensive School
Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed
Special
Maes Ebbw Special
Ysgol Bryn Derw
Primary
Eglwyswrw
Goodwick
Johnston
Hook
Llanychllwydog
Maenclochog
Narberth
St Dogmaels
Stepaside
Roch
Ysgol Clydau
Ysgol Y Frenni
Prendergast
Pennar Community School
Neyland Community School
Ysgol Hafan Y Mor
Cilgerran Vc School
Cosheston Vc School
St Florence Vc School
Tenby Church In Wales Voluntary Controlled School
Penrhyn Church In Wales VC School
Gelliswick Church In Wales VC Primary School
Holy Name RC School
Mary Immaculate RC School
St Aidans Va School
St Marks Va School
Ysgol Caer Elen
Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi
Secondary
Ysgol Bro Gwaun
Ysgol Caer Elen
Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi
Primary
Abermule Primary School
Berriew C.P. School
Carreghofa C.P. School
Meifod C.P. School
Pontrobert C.P. School
Ysgol Gynradd Glantwymyn
Maesyrhandir C.P. School
Llanbister C.P. School
Llandrindod Wells C.P. School
Llanfihangel Rhydithon C.P.
Crossgates C.P. School
Builth Wells C.P. School
Crickhowell C.P. School
Cradoc C.P. School
Llangynidr C.P. School
Irfon Valley C.P. School
Ysgol Rhiw Bechan
Ysgol Bro Cynllaith
Ysgol Y Mynydd Du
Llanfechain C.I.W. School
Montgomery C.I.W. School
Forden C.I.W. School
Llandysilio C.I.W. School
Castle Caereinion C.I.W.
Ysgol Trefonnen Church In Wales Community Primary
Knighton C.I.W. School
Rhayader C.I.W. School
Welshpool Church In Wales Primary School
Llansantffraid C.I.W.A.
Priory Church In Wales School
Ysgol Gynradd Llanerfyl
Ysgol Bro Hyddgen
Secondary
Llanidloes High
Ysgol Bro Hyddgen
Special
Ysgol Penmaes
Primary
Penderyn Primary
Oaklands Primary School
Alaw Primary School
Abernant County Primary
Bodringallt Primary School.
Coedylan Primary School
Caegarw Primary School
Caradog Primary School
Ffynnon Taf Primary School
Hawthorn Primary School
Llanilltud Faerdref Primary
Gelli Primary School
Hafod Primary School
Cwmdar County Primary School
Pontyclun Primary
Trallwng Infants School
Pengeulan Primary
Pontrhondda Primary School
Trehopcyn Primary
Pontygwaith Primary School
Trerobart Primary School
Y.G.G.Pontsionnorton School
Heol Y Celyn Bilingual Primary
Y.G.G.Aberdar
Tylorstown Primary School
Tref-Y-Rhyg Primary School
Ysgol Gymraeg Tonyrefail
Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Ynyswen
YGG. Llantrisant
Ysgol Gymraeg Bodringallt
YGG Llyn-Y-Forwyn
Ysgol Gymraeg Abercynon
YGG Bronllwyn School
Miskin Primary
Hendreforgan Primary School
Penyrenglyn Primary
Gwauncelyn Primary School
Penrhiwceibr Primary
Ynyshir Community Primary
Aberdare Park Primary
Maerdy Primary School
Cwmbach Community Primary
Ynysboeth Community Primary
Cymmer Primary
Cwmaman Primary
Our Lady's RC
SS Gabriel and Raphael
St. Margaret's Catholic Primary School
Aberdare Town C In W Primary
Ysgol Nantgwyn
Tonyrefail Community School
Secondary
The Pontypridd High School
Hawthorn High School
Ysgol Gyfun Garth Olwg
Ferndale Community School
St John Baptist High School
Ysgol Nantgwyn
Tonyrefail Community School
Special
Park Lane Special School
Primary
Danygraig Primary School
Morriston Primary School
Oystermouth Primary School
Sketty Primary School
Townhill Primary School
Waun Wen School
Clwyd Primary School
Cwmglas Primary School
Blaenymaes Primary School
Trallwn Primary School
Hendrefoilan Primary
Bishopston Primary School
Casllwchwr Primary School
Y.G.G. Bryniago
Tre Uchaf Primary School
Knelston Primary
Ysgol Gymraeg Y Login Fach
Y.G.G. Gellionnen
Y.G.G. Llwynderw
Gwyrosydd Primary School
Ygg Tanylan
Burlais Primary School
Clydach Primary School
Ysgol Gymraeg Y Cwm
Gorseinon Primary School
Brynhyfryd Primary School
St Illtyds Primary
St Joseph's RC Primary
Secondary
Morriston Comprehensive
Pentrehafod School
Penyrheol Comprehensive School
Birchgrove
Dylan Thomas Community School
Special
Ysgol Crug Glas
Primary
Llantarnam Community Primary School
Cwmffrwdoer Primary
Blenheim Road Community Primary School
Nant Celyn Primary School
Ysgol Panteg
Blaenavon Heritage VC Primary School
Henllys Church in Wales
Padre Pio RC Primary School
Primary
Fairfield Primary School
Gladstone Primary School
High Street Primary School
Holton Primary School
Llancarfan Primary School
Rhws County Primary School
St Illtyd Primary School
Llandough County Primary
Y Bont Faen Primary School
Ysgol Iolo Morganwg
Ysgol Gymraeg Dewi Sant
Ysgol Y Ddraig
St Nicholas C/W Primary School
Peterston-Super-Ely Primary
Gwenfo C/W Primary School
Wick And Marcross C/W Primary
Pendoylan C/W Primary School
St Helen's Catholic Primary School
Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Morgannwg
Secondary
Llantwit Major School
St Cyres Comprehensive School
Whitmore High School
St Richard Gwyn Catholic High School
Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Morgannwg
Primary
Froncysyllte
Garth CP
Ysgol Cynddelw
Llanarmon DC School
Pontfadog
Ysgol Maes-y-Llan
Bwlchgwyn School
Ysgol Tan-y-Fron
Black Lane C P School
Ysgol Bryn Tabor
Holt C.P. School
Ysgol Bodhyfryd
Ysgol Plas Coch
Ysgol Penrhyn New Broughton CP
Gwenfro Community Primary
Park Community Primary School Llay
Gwersyllt Community Primary School
Penycae Community Primary School
Ysgol Y Waun
Ysgol Bro Alun
Ysgol Yr Hafod, Johnstown
Borras Park Community Primary
Pentre CIW Voluntary Controlled
Eyton Primary School
Borderbrook School
Bronington Church In Wales V.A
Madras VA School
St Chad's Church in Wales Aided School
All Saints Voluntary Aided Sch
St Anne's Catholic Primary
St Mary's Overton
St Paul's Voluntary Aided
Penygelli C P School
Secondary
Grango
Darland High School
Ysgol Rhiwabon