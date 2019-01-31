National School Categorisation System: Amber
These are the schools listed county-by-county in the ambler category. There are 169 schools which need this second highest level of support - including 121 primaries.
There is more on the overall picture here, as well as Q&A on the system.
Primary:
Bryn Bach Primary School
Rhos y Fedwen
Brynmenyn Primary
Secondary:
None
Primary:
Nantymoel Primary School
Crumlin High Level Primary
Secondary
Maesteg Comprehensive School
Coleg Cymunedol Y Dderwen
Primary
Cwmcarn Primary School
Pantside Primary
Bryn Primary
Ysgol Gymraeg Gilfach Fargod
Bryn Awel Primary School
Phillipstown Primary
St James Primary School
Idris Davies School 3 to 18
Secondary
Blackwood Comprehensive School
St Cenydd School
Risca Community Comprehensive
Heol Ddu Comprehensive
Lewis School Pengam
Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni
Islwyn High School
Willows High School
Primary
Baden Powell
Trelai
Roath Park
Ton-yr-Ywen
Ysgol Gymaeg Coed y Gof
Pentyrch
Glan yr Afon
Hawthorn Primary
Pontprennau
St Alban's RC
St David's C-in-Wales
Secondary
St. Illtyd's Catholic High School
Special
Primary
Peniel
Bancffosfelen
Pontiets
Ty-Croes
Talley
Brynsaron
Llanpumsaint
Ffwrnes
Old Road
Abernant
Rhydaman
Hafodwenog
Cynwyl Elfed
Pontyberem
Bigyn
Y Ddwylan
Y Bedol
Maes y Morfa
Pentip
Ysgol Ggymunedol Llannon
Secondary:
None
Special:
Rhydygors School and Support Services
Primary
Ysgol Gymunedol Penllwyn
Ysgol Gymunedol Aberporth
Ysgol Gymunedol Beulah
Ysgol Gymunedol Trewen
Ysgol Gymunedol Craig yr Wylfa
Ysgol Gymunedol Cenarth
Ysgol Bro Pedr
Ysgol Henry Richard
Secondary
Penglais School
Ysgol Gyfun Penweddig
Primary
Ysgol Nant Y Groes
Ysgol Swn Y Don
Ysgol Awel y Mynydd
Ysgol Ysbyty Ifan
Ysgol Llanddoged
Secondary
Ysgol Dyffryn Conwy
Primary
St Asaph Infants School
Secondary
Special
Primary
Queensferry Community Primary School
Drury Primary School
St. Ethelwolds
Secondary
St. David's High School
Primary
Ysgol Gynradd Borth-y-Gest
Ysgol Glanadda
Ysgol Gynradd Rhosgadfan
Bro Idris
Secondary
Ysgol Dyffryn Ogwen Bethesda
Ysgol Dyffryn Nantlle
Primary
Ysgol Gynradd Amlwch
Ysgol Gynradd Bodedern
Ysgol Gynradd Brynsiencyn
Ysgol Penysarn
Ysgol Santes Fair
Secondary
None
Special
Canolfan Addysg Y Bont
Primary
Bedlinog Community Primary School
Ysgol-y-Graig
Edwardsville Primary School
Goytre Fawr Primary
Secondary schools
Afon Taf High School
Primary
Rogiet County
Durand Primary School
Castle Park Primary School
Magor V A Primary School
St Mary's RCP
Llangiwg Primary School
Secondary
Chepstow Comprehensive School
Caldicot School
Special
Primary
Secondary
None
Primary
None
Secondary
The John Frost School
Special
Primary
Brynconin CP
Ysgol Bro Ingli
Mount Airey CP Infants
Croesgoch CP
Broad Haven CP
Golden Grove CP
Ysgol Glannau Gwaun
Milford Haven CP
Hhaverfordwest VC school
St Teilos RC School
Secondary
Primary
Caersws CP
Leighton CP
Ysgol Dyffryn Trannon
Llanidloes CP
Churchstoke CP
Ysgol Ggynradd Llanfyllin
Ysgol Pennant
Treowen CP
Mount Street CP Junior
Sennybridge CP
Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant CP
Ysgol Gymraeg y Trallwng
Llangedwyn Primary
St. Michael's CIW
St Mary`s RC (A)
Secondary
Ysgol Uwchradd Caereinion High School
Llanfyllin High School
Newtown High School
Ysgol Maesydderwen
Ysgol Calon Cymru
Special
Brynllywarch Hall School
Ysgol Cedewain
Primary
Rhigos Primary
Craig yr Hesg Primary
Trealaw County
Cefn Primary
Penywaun Community
Penrhys Community
Secondary
Mountain Ash Comprehensive School
Treorchy Comprehensive School
Ysgol Gyfun Rhydywaun
Special
Primary
Craigcefnparc
Ysgol Gynradd Felindre
St David's RC Primary
Secondary
None
Special
Primary
Greenmeadow Primary
Ysgol Bryn Onnen
Secondary
Croesyceiliog School
Abersychan Comprehensive
West Monmouth School
Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw
Primary
None
Secondary
Pencoedtre High School
Primary
Ysgol Min y Ddol
Ysgol Maes y Mynydd
Acton Primary
Minera
Brymbo Aided (St. Mary's)
Secondary
Ysgol Morgan Llwyd