These are the schools listed county-by-county in the ambler category. There are 169 schools which need this second highest level of support - including 121 primaries.

There is more on the overall picture here, as well as Q&A on the system.

Primary:

Bryn Bach Primary School

Rhos y Fedwen

Brynmenyn Primary

Secondary:

None

Primary:

Nantymoel Primary School

Crumlin High Level Primary

Secondary

Maesteg Comprehensive School

Coleg Cymunedol Y Dderwen

Primary

Cwmcarn Primary School

Pantside Primary

Bryn Primary

Ysgol Gymraeg Gilfach Fargod

Bryn Awel Primary School

Phillipstown Primary

St James Primary School

Idris Davies School 3 to 18

Secondary

Blackwood Comprehensive School

St Cenydd School

Risca Community Comprehensive

Heol Ddu Comprehensive

Lewis School Pengam

Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni

Islwyn High School

Idris Davies School 3 to 18

Willows High School

Primary

Baden Powell

Trelai

Roath Park

Ton-yr-Ywen

Ysgol Gymaeg Coed y Gof

Pentyrch

Glan yr Afon

Hawthorn Primary

Pontprennau

St Alban's RC

St David's C-in-Wales

Secondary

St. Illtyd's Catholic High School

Special

Primary

Peniel

Bancffosfelen

Pontiets

Ty-Croes

Talley

Brynsaron

Llanpumsaint

Ffwrnes

Old Road

Abernant

Rhydaman

Hafodwenog

Cynwyl Elfed

Pontyberem

Bigyn

Y Ddwylan

Y Bedol

Maes y Morfa

Pentip

Ysgol Ggymunedol Llannon

Secondary:

None

Special:

Rhydygors School and Support Services

Primary

Ysgol Gymunedol Penllwyn

Ysgol Gymunedol Aberporth

Ysgol Gymunedol Beulah

Ysgol Gymunedol Trewen

Ysgol Gymunedol Craig yr Wylfa

Ysgol Gymunedol Cenarth

Ysgol Bro Pedr

Ysgol Henry Richard

Secondary

Penglais School

Ysgol Gyfun Penweddig

Primary

Ysgol Nant Y Groes

Ysgol Swn Y Don

Ysgol Awel y Mynydd

Ysgol Ysbyty Ifan

Ysgol Llanddoged

Secondary

Ysgol Dyffryn Conwy

Primary

St Asaph Infants School

Secondary

Special

Primary

Queensferry Community Primary School

Drury Primary School

St. Ethelwolds

Secondary

St. David's High School

Primary

Ysgol Gynradd Borth-y-Gest

Ysgol Glanadda

Ysgol Gynradd Rhosgadfan

Bro Idris

Secondary

Ysgol Dyffryn Ogwen Bethesda

Ysgol Dyffryn Nantlle

Primary

Ysgol Gynradd Amlwch

Ysgol Gynradd Bodedern

Ysgol Gynradd Brynsiencyn

Ysgol Penysarn

Ysgol Santes Fair

Secondary

None

Special

Canolfan Addysg Y Bont

Primary

Bedlinog Community Primary School

Ysgol-y-Graig

Edwardsville Primary School

Goytre Fawr Primary

Secondary schools

Afon Taf High School

Primary

Rogiet County

Durand Primary School

Castle Park Primary School

Magor V A Primary School

St Mary's RCP

Llangiwg Primary School

Secondary

Chepstow Comprehensive School

Caldicot School

Special

Primary

Secondary

None

Primary

None

Secondary

The John Frost School

Special

Primary

Brynconin CP

Ysgol Bro Ingli

Mount Airey CP Infants

Croesgoch CP

Broad Haven CP

Golden Grove CP

Ysgol Glannau Gwaun

Milford Haven CP

Hhaverfordwest VC school

St Teilos RC School

Secondary

Haverfordwest VC

Primary

Caersws CP

Leighton CP

Ysgol Dyffryn Trannon

Llanidloes CP

Churchstoke CP

Ysgol Ggynradd Llanfyllin

Ysgol Pennant

Treowen CP

Mount Street CP Junior

Sennybridge CP

Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant CP

Ysgol Gymraeg y Trallwng

Llangedwyn Primary

St. Michael's CIW

St Mary`s RC (A)

Secondary

Ysgol Uwchradd Caereinion High School

Llanfyllin High School

Newtown High School

Ysgol Maesydderwen

Ysgol Calon Cymru

Special

Brynllywarch Hall School

Ysgol Cedewain

Primary

Rhigos Primary

Craig yr Hesg Primary

Trealaw County

Cefn Primary

Penywaun Community

Penrhys Community

Secondary

Mountain Ash Comprehensive School

Treorchy Comprehensive School

Ysgol Gyfun Rhydywaun

Special

Primary

Craigcefnparc

Ysgol Gynradd Felindre

St David's RC Primary

Secondary

None

Special

Primary

Greenmeadow Primary

Ysgol Bryn Onnen

Secondary

Croesyceiliog School

Abersychan Comprehensive

West Monmouth School

Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw

Primary

None

Secondary

Pencoedtre High School

Primary

Ysgol Min y Ddol

Ysgol Maes y Mynydd

Acton Primary

Minera

Brymbo Aided (St. Mary's)

Secondary

Ysgol Morgan Llwyd