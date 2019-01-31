Image copyright DenKuvaiev/Getty Images

These are the schools listed county-by-county in the red category, judged to need the most support. There are 52 schools, four fewer than last year.

There is more on the overall picture here, as well as Q&A on the school categorisation system.

Primary

Abertillery Learning Community

Secondary

Abertillery Learning Community

Brynmawr Foundation School

Primary

Plasnewydd Primary School

Tynyrheol Primary School

Ogmore Vale Primary School

Primary

Llanfabon Infants School

Ysgol Bro Sannan

Secondary

Bedwas High School

Primary

St Peter's Primary

Secondary

Cardiff West Community High School

Primary

Maes-y-Bont

Bryn

None

Secondary

Ysgol John Bright

Secondary

Denbigh High School

Blessed Edward Jones High

Secondary

Ysgol Treffynnon

Secondary

Ysgol Ardudwy

None

Secondary

Cyfarthfa High School

Primary

Llantilio Pertholey CV Primary

None

Primary

Maesglas Primary and Nursery

Secondary

St Julian's School

Llanwern High School

Newport High School

Primary

Fenton CP School

Saundersfoot CP School

Coastlands CP School

Spittal Vc School

Ysgol Ger Y Llan

St Marys RC School

Secondary

Ysgol Greenhill School

Pembroke School

Milford Haven School

Primary

Brynhafren C.P. School

Ysgol Y Bannau

Secondary

Brecon High

Primary

Hirwaun Primary School

St Michaels Primary

Cwmbach Church In Wales

Porth Community School

Secondary

Aberdare Community School

Porth Community School

Primary

Penclawdd Primary

Primary

Ponthir

Secondary

Cwmbran High School

None

Secondary

Ysgol Bryn Alyn

Rhosnesni High School

Ysgol Clywedog