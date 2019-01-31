Image copyright Police Image caption The incident happened after Carol Boardman fell off her bike

A driver who admitted killing Olympic cyclist Chris Boardman's mother by running over her has been sentenced to 30 weeks in prison.

Liam Rosney, 33, of Connah's Quay, had previously admitted causing death by careless driving at Mold Crown Court.

Carol Boardman, 75, died in July 2016 after she fell off her bike in Deeside, Flintshire.

Rosney faced a charge of causing death by dangerous driving but later admitted the lesser charge.

As well as the prison sentence, Rosney was banned from driving for 18 and a half months.

"This was an accident which could have easily been prevented and your contribution to that accident is significant in as much as you were distracted," said Judge Rhys Rowlands.

Image copyright PA Image caption Chris Boardman won gold medal in the men's individual pursuit at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics

"The distraction being as a result of you using your mobile phone before the actual collision."

Mrs Boardman, 75, whose cyclist son Chris won gold at the 1992 Olympics, suffered multiple injuries when she was hit by Mr Rosney's Mitsubishi pick-up truck after falling from her bike on a mini-roundabout in Connah's Quay on 16 July 2016.

Judge Rowlands said: "Any accident which results in someone losing their life is the most appalling tragedy, the more so when the deceased, as here, was well-loved and, as I have indicated already, a pretty remarkable woman."

Rosney and his wife Victoria were cleared of attempting to pervert the course of justice in July.

She had been a competitive cyclist in her youth and had remained active in cycling until her death.

Chris Boardman said in a tribute that she had "never lost her love of the bike or competing".