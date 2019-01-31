Image copyright Google Image caption The North Denbighshire Community Hospital will be built next to Rhyl's Royal Alexandra Hospital

New hospital services serving Rhyl - including a 28-bed ward - have been given the go-ahead after the Welsh Government agreed £40m in funding.

The North Denbighshire Community Hospital will be built next to the town's Royal Alexandra Hospital.

The existing listed building will be used for counselling and office space.

The new building will focus on clinical services, treatment areas, community beds, dental care and a minor injuries unit, health board bosses have said.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said the new service would reduce pressure on the nearby Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in Bodelwyddan and "bring major benefits to the area linked with the wider regeneration plans for Rhyl".

Work on the new development is set to begin in autumn 2020 after being mooted following a public consultation by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board in 2013.

The refurbishment of the Royal Alexandra Hospital is due to be completed by the end of 2022.

Health board chief executive Gary Doherty said: "We're very excited about the potential this project has to help us transform the way healthcare is provided in the Rhyl area."