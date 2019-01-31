Image copyright Mike Smith Image caption This terret ring would have guided the chariot reins

Parts of an Iron Age chariot found by a metal detectorist have been declared treasure by the Pembrokeshire coroner.

Mike Smith made the discovery in February 2018 on farm land in the south of the county.

The court at Milford Haven heard on Thursday the finds were part of the ritual burial of an entire chariot and that the site is now legally protected.

Mr Smith says the 2,000-year-old finds could be worth a "life-changing" six to seven figure sum.

National Museum Wales said it will now try to buy the treasure which will be independently valued.

The payment will be shared fifty-fifty between Mr Smith and the landowner.

Image caption Mike Smith after Thursday's treasure inquest

Mr Smith's find came purely by chance as his favourite hunting ground was waterlogged, forcing him to switch to another field where he had not had much luck before.

He unearthed what he first though was a medieval brooch.

But when he emailed a picture to an expert he was told it was part of a Celtic horse harness and went straight back the next day.

Image copyright Mike Smith Image caption The flower-shaped bridle decoration was Mike Smith's first discovery.

Mr Smith, from Milford Haven, found more items including a large horse decoration and a terret or rein-guide as well as other bridle fragments all made of bronze with red-glass decoration.

They would have been fixings to a chariot and the accompanying leather harness for its pair of ponies and date from probably AD 25-75.

Mr Smith immediately thought they pointed to the site of a traditional chariot burial, usually reserved for high-ranking members of a tribe interred complete with their chariot, horses, tack and weapons.

Last summer he helped archaeologists carry out an initial dig which uncovered further artefacts but also the tops of the chariot wheels.

Image copyright Mike Smith Image caption The tops of a pair of wheels revealed by the trial excavation

The undisclosed site was then covered up again and scheduled as an ancient monument ahead of a planned full excavation.

The finds were identified and dated by curators and museum archaeologists at National Museum Wales by comparing them with others already known across Britain.

Red glass was made and allowed to cool into shaped recesses in the bronze surfaces, creating distinctive and vibrant flowing designs.

Gwilym Hughes, head of Cadw said: "The objects demonstrate imaginative and clever craftsmanship, reflecting an inner world of colour and beauty."

They found that the chariot pieces probably belonged to a man or woman of some standing within their tribe or community.

Image copyright Mike Smith Image caption The Celtic designs known as late La Tène art are the first to be discovered in Pembrokeshire

The museum's principal curator of prehistoric archaeology, Adam Gwilt, said: "This discovery dates to an important period of social change at about the time of the invasion of western Britain by the Roman army.

"These chariot pieces may have been witness to some of the historical events of the time, as Iron Age peoples defended their ways of life and identities, in the face of an expanding empire."