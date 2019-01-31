Image caption Police said the victim remains in hospital in a critical condition

A 40-year-old man has been charged with the attempted murder of a pensioner in Pontarddulais.

South Wales Police said the man was arrested at his home after a 72-year-old woman suffered serious head injuries, on Garnswllt Road.

The victim remains in hospital and police have described her condition as "critical but stable."

Mr Lloyd is due to appear at Swansea Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Police have said they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident, which took place on 9 January.

However, they are still looking for a green and purple leather purse belonging to the victim, which is believed to have been taken during the attack.

Det Insp Matthew Davies said: "I am extremely grateful to all those who came forward with information and footage and I hope this significant development provides those living locally with some reassurance.

"My thoughts, and those of my team, are with the victim who remains extremely ill in hospital as a result of the horrendous injuries she suffered."