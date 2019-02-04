Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Natural Resources Wales has managed publicly-owned forestry since 2013 - 37% of all Welsh woodland

An independent review into how Natural Resources Wales handled timber contracts has found "serious failings".

Auditors Grant Thornton found problems were so bad they "heightened exposure to the risk of fraud".

The agency - responsible for publicly-owned woodland across Wales - repeatedly sold its timber without going to the open market.

NRW said it was taking the findings "very seriously" and had an action plan to ensure improvements were made.

The way timber was sold had already been heavily criticised by auditors and the assembly's public accounts committee.

It called in experts, Grant Thornton, to review its processes after the Wales Audit Office put a black mark against its accounts for the third year running.

The review findings included:

Poor contract monitoring including a lack of basic processes and a number of contracts went over volume without challenge.

It found "a high error rate" when it looked at a sample of 20 contracts.

"Insufficient" financial oversight and its financial reporting needs to be improved.

No effective monitoring of income and profit.

"Insufficient urgency and a lack of accountability" in dealing with serious issues, while governance in the organisation "was not robust".

A number of concerns which were raised internally by staff were not acted upon.

No specific fraud was identified but there was a heightened exposure to the risk of fraud and potential irregularities so NRW has confirmed these would be fully investigated

Clare Pillman, NRW chief executive, said: "We know that we have to get this right and the board of NRW is providing strong direction and support to this project.

"I told our annual meeting with the timber industry recently that I feel a new era is dawning in Wales."

What is the background?