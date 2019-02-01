Here's a list of links to help you find out about disruptions caused by the weather on Friday.

The Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice is in place until 13:00 GMT.

Police are warning of treacherous conditions on some routes and bus services have been affected in some areas.

Hundreds of schools are closed and councils are updating their websites with the latest information.

School closures

Here's a link to school closure pages provide by Wales' 22 local authorities.

Roads and Travel

Traffic Wales issues alerts on road closures and delays caused by the weather.

Cardiff Airport warned passengers to keep an eye on live flight information with a number of delays after it had to close overnight due to the conditions.

Stagecoach Wales advised passengers to check its website for updates with a number of services cancelled and other routes affected.

Bus firm First Cymru tweeted that routes across its network in south and west Wales had also been affected.

Cardiff Bus said it had also been forced to amend services due to the weather.

Transport for Wales provides live updates on rail services via its Twitter page.

National Rail Enquiries provides updates on all rail services.

Weather

The Met Office has a weather warning in place until 13:00 GMT on Friday.

You can also check your local weather forecast from BBC Weather.