Wales

Snow in Wales: Your pictures

  • 1 February 2019
Huw Young Image copyright Wales News Service
Image caption Take off...Huw Young has been snowboarding at Storey Arms

The snow has been causing chaos for some in south and mid Wales but it has also meant an early start to the weekend for thousands of children, with more than 500 schools closed.

Here's a round-up of your photographs showing how Wales has been making the most of the weather on Friday.

Image copyright Wales News Service
Image caption Matthew and Jacob find giant icicles on Bwlch Mountain, Rhondda Cynon Taff
Image copyright Wales News Service
Image caption Double the fun: Two people have a go at tubing
Image caption Snow joke: This mini snowman dresses for the weather outside the Castle Hotel in Brecon
Image copyright Wales News Service
Image caption Dean Wager and Krysti Henderson have been snowboarding
Image copyright Roncie Briggs
Image caption School's out for Roncie Briggs’ daughter and their nine-month-old puppy in Newport
Image copyright Lauren Rawlings
Image caption Albie, one, has been enjoying the snow in Bridgend, according to Lauren Rawlings
Image caption Alice and Sophie dress their snowman for Wales' Six Nations game with France on Friday
Image copyright John
Image caption There has been no shortage of pretty pictures, like this scene at Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taff
Image copyright Carys Marshall
Image caption 11-month-old India was bundled up warm so she could play in the snow with her mum Carys in Cefn Glas, Bridgend
Image copyright Harbourmummy
Image caption White sands... it has even snowed on the beach at Burry Port, Carmarthenshire
Image copyright Hanna Bertorelli
Image caption These black sheep needed their woolly coats in snowy Bryncethin in Bridgend county

More on this story