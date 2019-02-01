Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Take off...Huw Young has been snowboarding at Storey Arms

The snow has been causing chaos for some in south and mid Wales but it has also meant an early start to the weekend for thousands of children, with more than 500 schools closed.

Here's a round-up of your photographs showing how Wales has been making the most of the weather on Friday.

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Matthew and Jacob find giant icicles on Bwlch Mountain, Rhondda Cynon Taff

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Double the fun: Two people have a go at tubing

Image caption Snow joke: This mini snowman dresses for the weather outside the Castle Hotel in Brecon

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Dean Wager and Krysti Henderson have been snowboarding

Image copyright Roncie Briggs Image caption School's out for Roncie Briggs’ daughter and their nine-month-old puppy in Newport

Image copyright Lauren Rawlings Image caption Albie, one, has been enjoying the snow in Bridgend, according to Lauren Rawlings

Image caption Alice and Sophie dress their snowman for Wales' Six Nations game with France on Friday

Image copyright John Image caption There has been no shortage of pretty pictures, like this scene at Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taff

Image copyright Carys Marshall Image caption 11-month-old India was bundled up warm so she could play in the snow with her mum Carys in Cefn Glas, Bridgend

Image copyright Harbourmummy Image caption White sands... it has even snowed on the beach at Burry Port, Carmarthenshire