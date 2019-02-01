Image copyright North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agency Image caption Police were called after the car was seen being driven the wrong way through the Pen y Clip tunnel in north Wales

A motorist was "spoken to" by police after driving the wrong way down one of Wales' busiest roads.

The A55 in north Wales was closed westbound between junctions 18 for Conwy and 16 for Penmaenmawr.

North Wales Police said they received reports of a car being driven the wrong way through the Pen y Clip tunnel at about 16:00 GMT on Thursday.

"Traffic came to a standstill for a short while and the driver was spoken to," a force spokesperson said.

No-one was hurt.