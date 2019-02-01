Car driven wrong way through A55 Pen y Clip tunnel
A motorist was "spoken to" by police after driving the wrong way down one of Wales' busiest roads.
The A55 in north Wales was closed westbound between junctions 18 for Conwy and 16 for Penmaenmawr.
North Wales Police said they received reports of a car being driven the wrong way through the Pen y Clip tunnel at about 16:00 GMT on Thursday.
"Traffic came to a standstill for a short while and the driver was spoken to," a force spokesperson said.
No-one was hurt.