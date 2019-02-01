Image caption The man and woman were taken to hospital in Bangor

A man and a woman have been taken to hospital following a three-vehicle crash on the A5 on Anglesey.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said they were taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor with non life-threatening injuries.

Three ambulances were sent to the Holyhead crash at about 15:00 GMT on Friday.

The A5 London Road was closed in both directions from Penrhos Beach Road to the A5153 and is expected to be closed until later tonight.