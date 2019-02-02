Gwernymynydd house fire: Four taken to hospital
Four people needed hospital treatment following a house fire in Flintshire.
Two fire engines were called to the kitchen blaze at Gwernymynydd, near Mold, at about 01:00 GMT.
The occupants suffered from the effects of smoke inhalation, said North Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
In a separate incident, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service rescued one person from a house fire in Riverside, Cardiff, after a callout at about the same time.