Image copyright Google Image caption The collision happened near to Trecwn on the A40 in Pembrokeshire

A woman in her 20s died and five people were seriously injured in a car crash in Pembrokeshire.

The collision involved a black Peugeot 206 and a silver Vauxhall Astra on the A40 near Trecwn.

Police said the Peugeot was travelling towards Haverfordwest, and the Vauxhall car towards Fishguard, at about 22:40 GMT on Friday.

The dead woman has not been formally identified, but police said her family was being supported.

Five people who were travelling in the Vauxhall remain in hospital, said Dyfed-Powys Police.

The force said it was appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.