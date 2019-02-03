Image copyright Getty Images/David Ibbotson Image caption Emiliano Sala (left) was on board a plane being flown by pilot David Ibbotson

Wreckage from the plane which disappeared with Cardiff City's Emiliano Sala and pilot on board has been found in the English Channel.

It follows a search by two ships off Guernsey on Sunday.

David Mearns, on behalf of the Sala's family, confirmed the wreckage was located by his ship earlier.

Teams from the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) have now moved into location at the site to recover the aircraft.

"The families of Emiliano Sala and David Ibbotson have been notified by police," Mr Mearns said.

"Tonight our sole thoughts are with the families and friends of Emiliano and David."

Mr Mearns had been coordinating a privately-funded search, after £324,000 was raised in an online appeal.

Working jointly with the AAIB, his ship and another search vessel, the Geo Ocean III, began searching four square mile area of the channel 24 nautical miles north of Guernsey on Sunday morning.

Image copyright Rich Watson / Geoxyz Image caption Geo Ocean III remains at the wreckage location off Guernsey

The AAIB ship has remained at the site where the missing Piper plane was located, to deploy an underwater search vehicle to make visual confirmation.

A recovery operation will then get under way.

Officials at the AAIB said they expected to give an update on the operation on Monday morning.