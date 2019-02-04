Crews fighting '100-car' scrap metal fire in Swansea
- 4 February 2019
A fire has started at a scrap metal yard in Swansea and about 100 cars are believed to be alight.
Mid and West Wales Fire Service said it received a call at about 04:00 GMT of a large fire that had broken out at Abertawe Metal, in Dyffryn Close, Llansamlet.
There are no reported injuries.
Five crews are using an aerial appliance, two main jets and a water bowser to tackle the blaze and bring it under control.