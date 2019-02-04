Image caption The vandalism on the unofficial memorial has been re-painted over in red

A group of people have re-painted over a vandalised unofficial memorial to a drowned Welsh village.

The wall's slogan "Cofiwch Dryweryn" - Remember Tryweryn - was vandalised to read "Elvis" recently.

The original graffiti appeared near Aberystwyth, after the village of Capel Celyn in Gwynedd was flooded in 1965.

Plaid Cymru Welsh AM, Bethan Sayed, said that the re-painting "shows how people have that energy to go and make change again".

She told BBC Radio Wales' Good Morning Wales programme: "I think it is important that we do respect it.

"It is integral to our history as a Welsh people."

Capel Celyn was flooded to make way for a reservoir, which sparked protests and is widely seen as igniting the Welsh nationalist and language movement.

Mrs Sayed had called for the Welsh Government to protect the site, like the Banksy mural in Port Talbot.

"Perhaps we could make a site of historical importance out of the 'Cofiwch Dryweryn' art," she said.

Morys Gruffydd, who took photos of the "Elvis" graffiti on the wall, said he was disappointed by actions of those responsible.

"I imagine it has been done by someone who doesn't know the significance of the original graffiti," he added.

Image copyright Morys Gruffydd Image caption The original 'Cofiwch Dryweryn' - Remember Tryweryn - graffiti was vandalised to read 'Elvis'

Image caption The original Cofiwch Dryweryn graffiti

The wall on the main road from Aberystwyth to Llanrhystud has also been defaced several times in the past.

The original graffiti came about as a response to Capel Celyn being flooded to give Liverpool water.

In 2005, Liverpool City Council issued an apology for Tryweryn for "any insensitivity shown" by the previous council's endorsement of the proposal to flood Cwm Tryweryn.