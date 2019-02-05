Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Young people feel their parents and teachers don't understand their online world, the children's commissioner says

A 15-year-old girl has described how an innocent picture taken of her turned into a nightmare when she was bullied after it was shared on social media.

The photo of Rebecca in a low-cut top at a party was posted on Snapchat but shared by her boyfriend's ex.

Within 30 minutes it had been shared around and she said she received abuse, much of it from strangers.

Cyber bullying is one of the main concerns raised by young people, the Children's Commissioner for Wales said.

"There were comments calling me things like sket and slag and other worse names," Rebecca, who is using a different name, told BBC Radio Wales' Eye on Wales programme.

"I froze and I was speechless. I didn't know what to think about it. It made me feel so bad about myself."

She added: "I felt really embarrassed because I hadn't had my say about it and there was no way I was going to get my say to about 300-plus people.

"It was just a photo that had been caught at the wrong time and at the wrong angle."

Her experience is not uncommon. Research by the UK Safer Internet Centre found 43% of young people knew someone who shared a photo or video of them without asking.

A quarter also said they regularly shared screenshots of other peoples' photos.

Communications watchdog Ofcom reported recently that one in 10 young people aged 12-15 have experienced some form of cyber bullying.

Liz Stanton, a family protection adviser for Get Safe Online, said: "When you look at bullying, people think of it as something that happens there and then in the playground.

"But when you look at online or cyber-bullying it's the hidden bullying that's going on. It's 24/7 every day. The bully is in the back pocket - where they're carrying the phone."

Children's Commissioner for Wales, Sally Holland, spoke to more than 400 young people around the country along with 150 teachers and youth workers on the issue.

"We heard that children and young people have had enough of being told what to do and what not to do online, and want some space to talk about this complex issue in a safe atmosphere," she said.

"They also told us that adults around them, parents and teachers, don't understand their online world and can't keep up with the technology. That echoes what teachers and youth workers told us."

She has called on schools to create safe spaces for young people to talk and get support.

