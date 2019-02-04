Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Rebecca Edwards died at the scene of the crash

A drink-driver who killed a nurse by ploughing into the back of her car has been jailed.

Before the crash, Osian Hicks-Thomas, 21, had offered a taxi driver £40 to follow him and act as a decoy if police appeared, a court heard.

He was jailed for six years for the crash that killed Rebecca Edwards, 34, near Llanbedrog, Gwynedd, in December.

Hicks-Thomas admitted causing death by dangerous driving, driving while drunk and after taking cocaine.

At Caernarfon Crown Court, Hicks-Thomas, from Criccieth, also pleaded guilty to fleeing the scene and not reporting the incident.

The court heard he had offered a taxi driver money to escort him as an "impromptu barrier" after drinking and taking a line of cocaine.

Another man had begged him not to drive before the fatal crash, the court was told.

Image copyright Google Image caption The A449 between Abersoch and Pwllheli was shut for 16 hours after the crash

Hicks-Thomas's Ford Focus hit Ms Edwards' Volkswagen Golf on the A499, and she suffered "catastrophic head injuries" and died at the scene, prosecutor John Philpotts said.

An impact statement from the victim's family said the crash had "crushed them".

Judge Huw Rees said dangerous driving was a "social evil" and banned Thomas from driving for 13 years and 6 months.

However, Ms Edwards' family criticised the "short sentence", adding Hicks-Thomas would "walk away a free man" while "we as a family are sentenced to a lifetime of heartbreak, emptiness and loss without Rebecca".

Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Osian Hicks-Thomas tried to pay a taxi driver to act as a decoy

"This was not an accident but a despicable act of a selfish man who cruelly stole her future," they said.

Hicks-Thomas was also handed a consecutive term of one year for admitting having an unloaded ball bearing gun with intent to cause violence in a separate incident last March.