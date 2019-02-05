'Santa' wanted by police for Swansea house vandalism
- 5 February 2019
A man dressed as Father Christmas is wanted by police in connection with causing criminal damage to a house in Swansea.
The bogus Santa was captured on CCTV in the Mayhill area of the city, where a property on Islwyn Road was vandalised on 12 January.
As well as a red hat, white wig and beard, the man was also wearing a Nike "just do it" top.
South Wales Police said it was the latest in a spate of vandalisms.