Image copyright Google Image caption Owners of the Tivoli say there has been live music and entertainment on site for nearly 130 years

The owners of a long-established music venue are objecting to plans to build sheltered housing nearby.

They say noise levels at the Tivoli in Buckley are likely to upset elderly residents of a care complex of up to 90 beds and 12 bungalows.

Haigh Developments Ltd said it was seeking outline permission for the scheme and such concerns would be addressed later in the process.

Flintshire county councillors are due to make a decision in mid-March.

The Grade II listed former cinema, built in 1925, has hosted gigs by rock bands including Led Zeppelin, Oasis and Black Sabbath.

It replaced the original hall dating from 1880, which was used as a picture house for silent movies and a venue for travelling showmen.

Image copyright Flintshire County Council Image caption The complex would be built on land behind the Tivoli (white-roofed building at top of picture)

In a letter of objection to the scheme, Tivoli director Shahanara Begum pointed out the venue attracted large audiences to events finishing late at night.

"A car park exists to the rear of the premises and noise from vehicles may disturb residents when attendees exit the building," she said.

"This public venue has been operating for 128 years in various forms and I am mindful that any new residents may find difficulty and be disrupted by our well-established late-night working practices and routines."

The Rhyl-based firm behind the proposals said the venue's concerns would be addressed at the reserved matters planning stage, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

In documents accompanying the plans, the company said: "The proposed development would be designed to a high specification to attract residents that are committed to the community and will invest in the local area.

"It is believed that this development will help to improve the visual appearance of the site and provide work for local contractors and suppliers.

"Once complete the proposal will provide local employment opportunities to the local and wider community."