Dolwyddelan police chase crash leaves man in hospital
- 6 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A police chase that ended in a crash has left a man in a life-threatening condition.
Officers pursued the vehicle on the A470 at Dolwyddelan, Conwy, following a report.
While the driver was arrested, the passenger was taken to hospital, where he is receiving treatment.
North Wales Police said it had reported the incident, which happened in the early hours of Wednesday, to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.