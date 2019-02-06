Image copyright aneurin bevan university health board Image caption Joe Day was seen running from the match to get to his wife Lizzie

Newport County goalkeeper Joe Day has said he did not know his wife had given birth to twins until his team's FA Cup match had ended.

The 28-year-old was playing a game against Middlesbrough while his wife Lizzie Day was in labour.

Day was seen running from the pitch at Rodney Parade to get to the Royal Gwent Hospital on Tuesday evening.

He said he and his wife "always knew there was a chance" she would give birth during the game.

He added: "Lizzie backed me and made it an easy decision for me to play the game.

"Nothing was really happening at midday on Tuesday, but as I was driving to the game Lizzie called me to say that her waters had gone.

"I got to the ground when she was being taken to the labour ward but she told me to concentrate on the game.

"I didn't know the girls had been born when I ran off the pitch at the end."

Speaking to the BBC's Good Evening Wales programme, Day said they were all doing well.

He added: "There were two precious little girls waiting for me when I got here."

His wife said they were delighted with their newborn daughters: "Joe turned up for the nice bit, to have cuddles. We're absolutely over the moon and the midwives have been so good with me."

Sophia Grace and Emelia Lillie were born at about 20:20 GMT.

Day explained that he did not know he had become a father until he got into his car to drive to the hospital.

"The whole evening was a bit surreal," he said.

"To beat Middlesbrough 2-0, to get through to play Manchester City in the fifth round of the FA Cup, playing the game, winning, two twins being born - I'm feeling very lucky and proud of Lizzie."